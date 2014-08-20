* Brent fell to $101.07 on Tuesday, WTI up after slide
* Libyan oil output sustains increase
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Aug 20 Brent crude futures steadied
near 14-month lows above $101 a barrel on Wednesday, with ample
supplies putting prices at risk of further losses as worries
over geopolitical tensions ease.
The oil benchmark has fallen more than 12 percent from this
year's peak of $115.71 reached in June due to the turmoil in
Iraq. While the conflict there continues, there has been no
significant disruption to oil supply from the No. 2 OPEC
producer, giving space for a sustained retreat in prices.
Brent crude for delivery in October was little
changed at $101.51 a barrel by 0325 GMT. The contract fell to
$101.07 on Tuesday, its lowest since June 26, 2013.
Lukoil, Russia's second biggest oil producer, said
on Tuesday it had shipped 1 million barrels of oil produced from
southern Iraq's giant West Qurna-2 oilfield, its first shipment
from the field, despite a surge of violence in the country.
In Libya, a spokesman for National Oil Corp said the
country's total oil production had risen to 562,000 barrels per
day (bpd) from 535,000 bpd at the weekend.
"That's very much what the market is focusing on, the
abundance of supply and the decreasing risk in terms of the
geopolitical tensions," said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at
OptionsXpress in Sydney.
"It appears the traders are thinking that there's still risk
to the downside when it comes to oil prices."
Delegates from three members of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said the group was not
worried about a slide in oil prices towards $100 a barrel.
Current levels were seen as acceptable while higher seasonal
demand in the coming weeks was expected to support the market,
the delegates said.
But September U.S. crude edged higher after falling
sharply on Tuesday ahead of the contract's expiry on Wednesday.
U.S. oil rose 49 cents to $94.97 per barrel after falling as
much as $2.15 overnight to hit $94.26, its lowest since January.
Brent's premium over the U.S. contract, or West Texas
Intermediate, CL-LCO1=R widened to $8.82 on Friday, the
biggest since June, following a spike in Brent that proved to be
short-lived. The gap returned to similar levels on Tuesday after
WTI's slide.
'SHORTERS'
A decline in U.S. crude stockpiles last week also aided WTI.
Crude inventories fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week to
Aug. 15 to 362.8 million barrels, slightly more than analysts'
expectations for a decrease of 1.2 million barrels.
While geopolitical worries have eased, they are far from
getting resolved and Le Brun at OptionsXpress said any
escalation of tensions in the Middle East "will definitely see
risk premiums reapplied to oil prices fairly quickly".
Islamic State insurgents posted a video on Tuesday
purportedly showing the beheading of U.S. journalist James Foley
and images of another U.S. journalist whose life they said
depended on how the United States acts in Iraq.
The posting of the video followed nearly two weeks of U.S.
air strikes that have pounded militant positions and halted the
advance of Islamic State.
"But at this stage, the shorters have a lot more interest in
this market than the traders on the long side," said Le Brun.
Investors are also eyeing the annual meeting of central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that kicks off on Thursday.
Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen speaks on Friday in an
address that could give clues on the timing of a U.S. interest
rate increase.
Keeping U.S. rates lower for longer in aid of the economy
should spur appetite for risky assets including oil.
