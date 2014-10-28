* Reuters survey points to rise in U.S. crude stocks
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Oct 28 Brent crude extended its decline
to a third day, dropping towards $85 a barrel on Tuesday, still
under pressure from a Goldman Sachs report that slashed the
investment bank's oil price forecasts amid a global supply glut.
Citing rising production and insufficient demand, Goldman
Sachs on Sunday cut its forecast for Brent to $85 a barrel from
$100 for the first quarter of 2015 and reduced its projection
for U.S. crude to $75 from $90.
Analysts from other major banks have also cut forecasts for
2014 and 2015 crude oil prices, citing global growth concerns, a
strengthening dollar and ample supplies.
"It will take time to mop up this excess supply," said Tony
Nunan, oil risk manager at Tokyo's Mitsubishi Corp.
"It will take either a major OPEC cut or it will take a
slowdown in shale oil. And the wild card would be a major
disruption in Libya or Iraq, which could happen still."
London Brent crude for December delivery was trading
44 cents lower at $85.39 a barrel by 0350 GMT, after dropping 30
cents by the close on Monday.
U.S. crude for December delivery was down 28 cents at
$80.72 a barrel. The West Texas Intermediate futures hit $79.44
on Monday, the lowest level since June 2012.
U.S. oil may break support at $79.95 per barrel and fall
further to $77.60, a Reuters market analyst, Wang Tao, said on
Tuesday.
The meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) next month in Vienna is shaping up to be one of
the most important in years, with Brent having lost more than
$30 from a mid-June peak on the supply-demand imbalance.
Some OPEC members, such as Saudi Arabia, Iran and Kuwait,
have indicated the group was unlikely to cut output to bolster
oil prices that slid to a near four-year low earlier this month.
Although other members have said they would support cuts, little
momentum has built up around the idea of cutting production
targets for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis.
Despite disruption in producers such as Libya and Iraq,
global oil supply remains high.
In the United States, commercial crude stocks were forecast
to have increased 3.5 million barrels last week, while stocks of
distillate and gasoline likely fell, according to a preliminary
Reuters survey ahead of weekly inventory reports out of the
world's biggest oil consumer.
Industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) will
issued its report later in the day, and the U.S. Department of
Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) will follow
with its weekly data on Wednesday.
Weak U.S. economic data on Monday, while indicating that
the economic recovery of the world's largest oil consumer still
has some way to go, also reinforced expectations that the
Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates anytime soon.
An increase in interest rates would usually support the
dollar and make oil more expensive for holders of other
currencies, putting pressure on demand and prices.
