By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Oct 28 Crude oil prices closed higher on Tuesday, with Brent finishing just above $86 a barrel after two straight days of losses, helped by a weaker dollar and a rally on Wall Street.

But worries about a third consecutive weekly build in U.S. crude inventories capped gains.

After the market's settlement, data from industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) showed U.S. crude inventories rose by 3.2 million barrels in the week to Oct. 24 to 375.1 million. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a gain of 3.4 million barrels.

Closely-watched stockpiles data from the U.S. government's Energy Information Administration is due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Both Brent and U.S. crude were little changed in post-settlement trade after the API data.

Brent had settled up 20 cents at $86.03 a barrel. U.S. crude finished 42 cents higher at $81.42 a barrel, after hitting a more than two-year low of $79.44 on Monday.

Oil rose after riding a late rally in U.S. stocks, fueled by encouraging corporate earnings.

It was also supported by a weaker dollar. The greenback fell after mixed U.S. data that showed disappointing domestic home prices and durable goods orders and the highest level of consumer confidence in seven years.

"We were treading water through the day, until we latched on in the afternoon to the stock market run-up," said Phillip Streible, senior market strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago. "To me, this isn't a convincing rebound for oil, and I expect the market to reverse course by tomorrow."

Oil prices had fallen about 1 percent over the past two sessions, reacting to a looming contango in U.S. crude futures and Goldman Sachs' cut in its price forecast due to higher projected supplies.

Fears of growing U.S. oil shale supply and OPEC's apparent reluctance to cut its own output have caused prices to fall about 25 percent since the end of June.

While most banks have lower price forecasts next year for Brent and U.S. crude, some analysts think the markets may rebound quicker than projected.

Barclays on Tuesday revised its Brent forecast for the first quarter of 2015 to $88 a barrel, down from $95, and U.S. crude to $78 from $87.

But its London-based commodities research head, Kevin Norrish, said a steadying forward price spread and seasonal demand could aid Brent's recovery.

China's industrial profits slipped in the first nine months, data showed, reinforcing signs of a slowdown in the No. 1 oil importer.

But Virendra Chauhan, analyst at Energy Aspects, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum that China's gasoline demand in September rose by 500,000 barrels per day from the previous year, despite the slowing economy. (Addtional reporting by Sam Wilkin London and Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Tom Brown)