* API data shows US crude stocks up 3.2 mln bbls vs 3.4 mln
fcast
* Investors awaiting end of FOMC meet, EIA data
TOKYO Oct 29 Brent oil prices held steady above
$86 a barrel on Wednesday as investors awaited guidance from the
Federal Reserve on U.S. monetary policy later in the day and
after industry data on U.S. inventories came in more or less as
expected.
Investors were also awaiting data on closely-watched
stockpiles from the U.S. government's Energy Information
Administration due at 1030 EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
Industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday
showed U.S. crude inventories were up by 3.2 million barrels in
the week to Oct. 24 to 375.1 million, compared with an analysts'
survey by Reuters that indicated an expected gain of 3.4 million
barrels.
Brent crude for December delivery was up 24 cents at
$86.27 a barrel by 0253 GMT, after settling up 20 cents.
NYMEX crude for December delivery was up 28 cents at
$81.70 a barrel, after settling up 42 cents at $81.42 on Tuesday
as the dollar fell and U.S. equities rose.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) winds up a two-day
policy meeting on Wednesday and is widely expected to announce
it will end its two-year-old bond-buying stimulus program, known
as quantitative easing three, as the U.S. economy continues to
recover.
But Fed officials have also stressed they are not in a hurry
to extend policy tightening by raising rates from near zero
levels due to subdued inflation and a belaboured recovery in
employment.
"Today's focus is on the EIA and FOMC, but both are unlikely
to prompt a move in oil prices of $1 or $2," said Takayuki
Nogami, senior economist at Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National
Corp. "Any moves are likely to be within a $1 range."
The Fed is unlikely to make any clear statement on the
timing of a rate hike, Nogami said.
Oil prices fell about 1 percent over two sessions before
Tuesday's gains, reacting to a looming contango in U.S. crude
futures and Goldman Sachs' cut in its price forecast due to
higher projected supplies.
Fears of growing U.S. oil shale supply and OPEC's apparent
reluctance to cut its own output have caused prices to fall
about 25 percent since the end of June.
While most banks have lower price forecasts next year for
Brent and U.S. crude, some analysts think the markets may
rebound quicker than projected.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)