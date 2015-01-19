* Brent crude futures dip back below $50 a barrel
* China's GDP growth expected to be lowest in 24 years
* ECB expected to start bond-buying campaign
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Jan 19 Oil prices fell in early Asian
trade on Monday, with markets expecting gloomy Chinese economic
data to be published this week.
Chinese new home prices fell an average 4.3 percent
year-on-year in 68 of the 70 major cities monitored. That was an
appetiser for Tuesday's report on gross domestic product which
is expected to show annual growth slowed to 7.2 percent last
quarter, undershooting Beijing's 7.5-percent target and the
weakest in 24 years.
In Europe, the main event of the week will be Thursday's
meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB), which is considered
almost certain to see the launch of a government bond-buying
campaign, pointing to further euro falls against the dollar as
well as to downward pressure on oil prices.
"Commodity markets to be driven by currency markets and
expectations of ECB quantitative easing this week," ANZ bank
said in a note on Monday.
Benchmark Brent crude futures were trading at $49.83 per
barrel at 0125 GMT, down 34 cents since their last settlement.
U.S. crude was trading down 41 cents at $48.28 a barrel.
Oil prices have dropped by more than half since last June as
production around the world has soared while demand slows.
Although the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that a
reversal in trend was possible this year, it added that prices
may fall further before the market begins to rise again.
U.S. markets will be shut on Monday for a public holiday.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)