* ECB could buy 50 billion euros in bonds per month- source
* Chief of Saudi Aramco says low oil prices are no surprise
* Analysts see further price falls
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Jan 22 Oil prices dipped early on
Thursday ahead of the expected announcement of a bond-buying
programme by the European Central Bank (ECB) later in the day
that could push the dollar to new highs and put downward
pressure on commodities.
The ECB's Executive Board has proposed a programme that
would enable it to buy 50 billion euros ($58 billion) in bonds a
month starting in March, according to a euro zone source.
The expected stimulus programme has put pressure on the euro
and sent the dollar, seen as a safehaven,
soaring.
The rising dollar, helped further by an expected U.S.
interest rate hike this year and an American economy that is
growing while Europe and Asia slow, has put downward pressure on
oil, which has seen prices move than halve since last June due
to oversupply, in part produced by soaring U.S. output.
International benchmark Brent crude futures were trading at
$48.89 per barrel at 0139 GMT, down 14 cents since their last
settlement. U.S. WTI crude was down 41 cents at $47.37 a
barrel.
Given the overall situation, the price outlook for oil
remains weak.
Khalid Al-Falih, chief executive of Saudi Aramco said during
the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that his only
real surprise about the low oil prices was that people were
surprised about it.
Al-Falih identified four factors behind the sharp fall in
oil prices: High price environment for a number of years fuelled
growth in supply; efficiency and high oil prices crimped demand
growth; reality of fundamentals bursting the bubble of
geopolitical fears that encouraged investors to drive prices up;
and the strong dollar contributing to the collapse of a bubble.
Germany's Commerzbank said it expected the oil price to fall
initially towards the low of the economic and financial crisis
in February 2009 at nearly $40 per barrel.
"The USA now produces a good 9 million barrels of crude oil
per day, the largest volume in 28 years. Despite high refinery
utilisation levels, crude oil stocks are soaring. Never before
were stocks in the U.S. as ample at this time of the year as
they are at present," it said.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)