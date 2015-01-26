* Saudi status quo keeps pressure on Brent
* Oil may have hit a floor, OPEC secretary general says
By Samantha Sunne and Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Oil fell in see-saw trade on
Monday, with U.S. crude ending at its lowest in nearly six
years, as traders discounted comments from OPEC's top official
about the market finally finding a bottom.
It was an up-and-down session for crude, which gyrated along
with the U.S. dollar in the wake of a decisive Greek election
victory by the left-wing Syriza party.
Prices initially rallied after OPEC Secretary-General
Abdullah al-Badri said oil may have hit a floor and could move
higher very soon, the first comments he has made on the subject
during crude's seven-month-long price rout.
But the gains proved fleeting as global benchmark Brent
fell 1.3 percent to $48.16. U.S. crude lost
almost 1 percent, settling at $45.15, the lowest settlement
price for the existing front-month contract.
Following the restart of a major U.S. Midwest refinery unit,
the Brent/WTI spread narrowed to $3.01 after going as wide as
$3.41 on Friday, its widest in three weeks.
Volume was muted by a major snowstorm in the U.S. Northeast,
which some traders said would likely have a mixed effect on
fundamentals. Just over 520,000 lots of WTI were traded, about a
third less than normal.
The blizzard will result in cancelled flights, less driving
and increased use of heating oil, creating mixed indicators for
crude oil, Matt Smith, an analyst at Schneider Electric, said.
"We saw this with Hurricane Sandy," Smith said.
Heavy snow was falling on the U.S. East Coast Monday
afternoon, the first signs of a blizzard that may be of historic
severity. Officials predicted it could dump up to 3 feet of
snow, snarling transportation for millions of people.
Gasoline prices also closed down but off their lows after
news that BP Plc's 413,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting,
Indiana, refinery had completed the restart of a 90,000-bpd
crude distillation unit and was working to boost its production
to planned output levels.
Front-month U.S. gasoline settled down 2.3 percent at
$1.3167 a gallon, after hitting a session low of
$1.3105.
Saudi Arabia's new ruler, King Salman, pledged continuity in
energy and foreign policies on Friday and was quick to retain
veteran oil minister Ali al-Naimi, sending a message aimed at
calming a jittery oil market.
