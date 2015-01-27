(Corrects open interest contracts to 1.69 million lots, not
1.64 million, in paragraph 9)
* Oil may have hit bottom, could rise soon, says OPEC's
Badri
* U.S. crude stockpiles likely rose last week - Reuters
survey
* Coming up: API weekly oil data at 2130 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Oil prices were little changed
on Tuesday, with Brent holding above $48 following comments from
a top OPEC official that prices may have found a floor.
OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said oil prices may
have bottomed out and could rise very soon. He also warned of a
risk of a future price spike to $200 a barrel if investment in
new supply capacity is too low.
"Crude oil markets continue to consolidate near term," ANZ
analysts said in a note, adding that Brent traded in the range
of $48-$50 last week and has shown little direction.
"OPEC's Secretary General commented yesterday that prices
may have bottomed but there was no imminent prospect of OPEC
producers sitting down to discuss cutbacks until mid-year," the
analysts said.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for March delivery
was up 5 cents at $45.20 a barrel by 0124 GMT, after
slipping to a session low of $44.35 on Monday, close to a near
6-year low.
March Brent crude rose 6 cents to $48.22 a barrel,
after settling down 1.3 percent on Monday.
The international benchmark has lost nearly 60 percent from
June in a rout fuelled by ample global supplies from the U.S.
shale oil boom and a decision by OPEC to keep its production
quotas unchanged.
"I'm not sure if prices have bottomed out, but I can see
some signs for prices to rebound," said Yusuke Seta, a commodity
sales manager at Newedge Japan, referring to a rise in Brent's
open interests in the past few weeks.
Brent's open interest hit 1.69 million lots in
the week of Jan. 20, a record high since the data started in
2011.
WTI may come under further pressure this week as commercial
crude stockpiles likely rose by nearly 4 mln barrels last week,
a Reuters survey showed on Monday, after posting its largest
build in 14 years in the previous week.
The data stretched Brent's premium to WTI CL-LCO1=R to
more than $3 a barrel last week after trading close to parity
earlier.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)