* Brent, WTI crude futures remain close to 6-year lows
* Analysts say low price outlook as China's demand slows
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Jan 29 Oil prices opened up weak on
Thursday in Asia after record U.S. stockpiles sent it tumbling
to near six year lows in the previous session, and analysts said
that the outlook remained weak.
U.S. crude prices tumbled on Wednesday after the U.S.
reported record-high inventories that raised anxieties about the
global oil glut that had pressured the market since last summer.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said
domestic crude oil stocks rose by almost 9 million barrels last
week to reach nearly 407 million, their highest since the
government began keeping records in 1982.
"The market expects stockpiles to keep rising, pushing
front-month prices further down as refineries enter maintenance
season and are likely run at lower utilisation rates," ANZ said
in a morning note on Thursday.
Thursday's markets opened up close to their previous
settlement levels, and analysts said the outlook remained weak.
Brent crude was trading at $48.60 a barrel at 0131
GMT, U.S. crude was at $44.43 a barrel, both close to six
year lows.
Swiss bank UBS said in a note on Thursday that cheap oil
would not have a major boosting impact on Asian economic growth.
"Big, big drops in oil; small effects on economies... Cheap
oil should give a small boost to Asian GDP, but not really
enough to warrant major changes in growth forecasts," it said.
Researchers at Energy Aspects said in a note that "a new
normal is in the making for China-slower and less oil intensive
growth".
They added that "oil consumption in China will become more
efficient, leading to slower demand growth of around 0.2-0.3
mb/d (million barrels per day) compared to expectations of above
0.5 mb/d."
(Editing by Michael Perry)