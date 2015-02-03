* Prices jumped more than 10 pct in last two sessions
* Oil prices open firm though edge back on weak China
outlook
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 Oil opened firmly in Asian
trading on Tuesday after clocking up gains of 11 percent in the
prior two sessions, but prices began coming off their best on
persistent worries over China's demand outlook.
Some investors are betting that a bottom had formed to the
seven-month long rout on the market even as others remained
pessimistic.
Brent crude oil futures opened at $55 a barrel on
Tuesday, before edging back to $54.97 by 0125 GMT. U.S. WTI
futures were at $49.94 a barrel, down from a high of $50.46 a
barrel.
Prices jumped in the past two days after data showed the
number of U.S. oil drilling rigs had fallen the most in a week
in nearly 30 years. Month-end covering by traders taking profits
on earlier short positions added to the rally.
Yet the demand side in Asia remained weak. Morgan Stanley
said in a note that its China Pulse Business Condition Survey
for Energy for last December recorded two thirds of respondents
expected the sector's conditions to either worsen slightly or
significantly, while only a third expected an unchanged outlook.
Nobody saw conditions improving slightly or significantly.
At the core of China's weakening outlook is slowing demand
despite falling prices, creating deflationary pressure.
"Deflationary risks are stalking the globe and China
has dealt with declining producer prices for 33 months," Morgan
Stanley said.
(Editing by Ed Davies)