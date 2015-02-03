* Biggest winning streak in oil since January 2009
* Dollar heads for sharpest one-day loss since 2013
* BP announces spending cuts, joining other oil firms
* API cites 6 mln bbls stock build last week, market sees
3.5 mln
(Adds API data, paring of gains in post-settlement trade, 5th
paragraph)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Oil prices ended up again on
Tuesday as a tumbling dollar sent most commodities rallying,
bringing crude's four-day rise to about 19 percent, its biggest
such advance since January 2009.
Despite signs that U.S. crude supplies had registered
another heavy build last week, investors were more confident
that oil prices have hit a bottom after a seven-month rout.
Traders said oil bulls were encouraged by BP's plan to cut
capital expenditures 13 percent in 2015, which came after
reductions announced by other major energy companies.
Benchmark Brent crude oil settled up $3.16, or
nearly 6 percent, at $57.91 a barrel. It rallied as high as $59
for the first time since end of December.
U.S. crude, or WTI, finished up $3.48, or 7 percent,
at $53.05, after a session high at $54.24.
But Brent and WTI gave back about $1 each in post-settlement
trade, after industry group American Petroleum Institute
estimated U.S. crude stockpiles had risen more than 6 million
barrels last week, in a fifth straight week of builds.
Worries about a global oversupply in oil led to a 60 percent
crash in crude prices between June and late January.
In the last four sessions, however, Brent and WTI gained
about $9, or 19 percent. The rally began on Friday, when oil
services firm Baker Hughes said the number of U.S. oil drilling
rigs had its biggest weekly decline in nearly 30 years.
"You've got a number of themes working to push the market
higher," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in
Chicago.
On Tuesday, the dollar fell about 1 percent against a basket
of currencies, its biggest daily drop since October 2013.
This boosted the value of dollar-denominated commodities.
Despite the four-day rally, some traders doubt that the
selloff in oil was over, citing last week's build in U.S. crude
stockpiles as evidence. A U.S. refineries strike also stretched
into its third day on Tuesday, weakening the picture for
crude.
Analysts polled by Reuters said they believed U.S.
commercial crude oil and gasoline stockpiles likely rose 3.5
million barrels in the week ended Jan. 30, even as distillate
inventories fell. The U.S. Energy Information Administration on
Wednesday will release official inventory data for last week.
"It needs to get worse here in terms of productive capacity"
before the market can fully recover, said John Kilduff, a
partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital.
He said oil companies could reverse planned cuts in capital
spending anytime, "so the desired production cuts may not fully
materialize."
BP said it would deepen cuts in capital investment this
year. CEO Bob Dudley said he expected crude prices to remain
soft.
"The market is trying to find its footing. But the
fundamentals of production haven't changed. We're in for a
minimum year and probably several years of lower prices," Dudley
said.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York,
Himanshu Ojha in London and Jacob Gronholdt-Pedersen and Henning
Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by David Evans, Alan Crosby,
David Gregorio and Jonathan Oatis)