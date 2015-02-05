* China takes step to pour fresh liquidity into its economy
* U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected last week
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Feb 5 Oil prices rose on Thursday,
rallying a little after big losses in the previous session,
after China took steps to pour fresh liquidity into the world's
second-biggest economy to spur activity.
Oil markets remain highly volatile, with U.S. crude losing 9
percent on Wednesday in one of its biggest routs ever as record
high oil inventories in the United States cut short a four-day
rally.
Prices rose again on Thursday on optimism that a system-wide
cut in bank reserve requirements by China's central bank, the
first in over two years, would spur economic activity and demand
for energy.
Chinese stocks jumped more than 2 percent on Thursday in
reaction to the measure, which will free up 600 billion yuan
($96 billion) or more held in reserve at Chinese banks.
Brent crude for March delivery was 74 cents higher
at $54.90 a barrel by 0233 GMT, after settling $3.21 or 5.5
percent lower.
U.S. crude traded 46 cents higher at $48.91 a barrel.
The contract had closed down almost 9 percent on Wednesday after
the large build-up in inventories.
U.S. crude stocks increased by 6.3 million barrels last
week, rising for the fourth consecutive week to hit a record
high of 413.06 million barrels, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed.
Crude prices began to rise last week from near six-year
lows, in part due to a reported downturn in U.S. rig activity
that could eventually dampen rapid growth in shale oil
production.
"However, production from existing completed wells is
currently unaffected and is contributing to consistent weekly
stock builds," analysts at BNP Paribas said in a note.
Moreover, seasonal demand is expected to fall in the second
quarter as refineries enter spring maintenance.
"The resulting drop in demand for crude at refineries is
likely to lead to further large crude inventory builds," BNP
Paribas said.
Negotiations continued between Royal Dutch Shell Plc
and union leaders over a new wage contract for striking
U.S. refinery workers. The two camps have been in a stalemate
since walkouts early on Sunday at nine plants with about 10
percent of U.S. refining capacity.
In Libya, gunmen killed 12 people after storming a remote
oilfield, raising further doubts about the likelihood of an
increase in exports from the OPEC member.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)