* U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected last week
* China takes step to pour fresh liquidity into its economy
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Feb 5 Oil prices fell on Thursday,
extending big losses logged in the previous session as record
high inventories in the United States coupled with concern over
global demand cut short a four-day rally.
Oil markets remain highly volatile, with U.S. crude losing 9
percent on Wednesday in one of its biggest routs. In the
previous four sessions, prices had rallied almost 19 percent
from their lowest in nearly six years.
Brent crude for March delivery dropped 77 cents to
$53.39 a barrel by 0735 GMT, after reaching a session high of
$55.01 then falling more than $1 at one stage. The contract had
settled $3.21 or 5.5 percent lower on Wednesday.
U.S. crude traded 67 cents lower at $47.78 a barrel,
having also traded down more than $1. Earlier in the session,
the contract climbed above $49 a barrel, after slumping on
Wednesday on the large build-up in U.S. inventories.
U.S. crude stocks increased by 6.3 million barrels last
week, rising for the fourth consecutive week to hit a record
high of 413.06 million barrels, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed.
Rising stockpiles come as seasonal demand is expected to
fall in the second quarter as refineries enter spring
maintenance.
"As weak fundamentals re-emerge in crude oil markets,
further downside risk to oil prices is likely to persist,"
analysts at ANZ said in a note.
Prices initially rose on Thursday on optimism that steps by
China's central bank to pour in fresh liquidity by lowering
banks' reserve requirements would spur demand for energy there.
Crude prices began to rise last week from near-six-year
lows, in part due to a reported downturn in U.S. rig activity
that could eventually dampen rapid growth in shale oil
production.
"However, production from existing completed wells is
currently unaffected and is contributing to consistent weekly
stock builds," analysts at BNP Paribas said in a note.
"The resulting drop in demand for crude at refineries is
likely to lead to further large crude inventory builds," BNP
Paribas said.
A workers' strike in the United States at nine plants,
including seven refineries accounting for 10 percent of the
country's refining capacity, added to concerns over demand.
Negotiations continued over a new wage contract with lead oil
company negotiator Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
(Editing by Alan Raybould, Tom Hogue and Prateek Chatterjee)