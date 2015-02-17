* High product inventories to put downward pressure on crude
* Record U.S. stocks to hit market as spring demand falls
* Brent-WTI spread widens towards $10/b
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Oil markets opened stronger on
Tuesday, continuing a rally that has seen Brent crude futures
soar 8 percent since mid-January, yet analysts are increasingly
saying that price rises have been overblown and are due a
downward correction.
Benchmark Brent crude futures were trading at $61.65
per barrel at 0130 GMT, up 25 cents since their last settlement.
U.S. WTI crude was up 10 cents at $52.88 a barrel.
"The market is getting increasingly dubious as to this
rally, with the CFTC showing that non-commercial net long
positions are starting to fall," ANZ bank said in a morning note
on Tuesday.
Analysts also said that downward pressure may come from the
refined products market in the next quarter.
"Consensus expects large inventory builds and pricing
pressure for oil markets in 2015," Morgan Stanley said on
Monday.
Demand for refined oil products has been strong in Asia,,
which is structurally short, and producers have been taking
advantage of low crude prices to cover themselves with fuel and
build up product inventories.
With Brent prices outperforming U.S. contracts the spread
between the two benchmarks has risen to almost $9 a barrel, the
highest level since August last year, and the trend will
continue, analysts said.
"Considerable pressure is likely to build on WTI as
inventories approach the EIA's 71 million barrel working storage
capacity figure and we would therefore expect a wider WTI/Brent
spread (low double-digit territory)," JBC energy said.
In commodities investment, Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd
said it was considering acquisitions in futures,
physical oil and refined products businesses.
Macquarie's fixed income, currencies and commodities
business now generates about 60 percent of its operating income
from commodity markets.
The announcement comes at a time when many other banks have
scaled back or sold their energy and commodities businesses.
