* IEA says Islamic State group poses major challenge for oil
* But high product inventories to put downward pressure on
crude
* Record U.S. stocks to hit market as spring demand falls
* Brent-WTI spread widens towards $10/ a barrel
(Adds IEA comment, updates prices)
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Brent crude prices extended
their rally beyond $62 a barrel on Tuesday as the IEA warned of
supply risks in the Middle East, although some analysts said
that prices had risen too far from six-year lows hit in January.
The International Energy Agency's top economist, Fatih
Birol, said on Tuesday that the rise of the Islamic State in
Iraq and Syria presented a major challenge for the investment
necessary to prevent an oil shortage in the next decade
"The appetite for investments in the Middle East is close to
zero, mainly as a result of the unpredictability of the region,"
he said.
Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 69 cents at
$62.09 a barrel by 0647 GMT, while U.S. WTI crude was 48 cents
higher at $53.26 a barrel.
But analysts said the recent price rises may be overblown.
"The market is getting increasingly dubious as to this
rally, with the CFTC showing that non-commercial net long
positions are starting to fall," ANZ bank said in note.
Downward pressure may come from the refined products market
in the next quarter.
"Consensus expects large inventory builds and pricing
pressure for oil markets in 2015," Morgan Stanley said on
Monday.
Demand for refined products has been strong in Asia, which
is structurally short, and producers have been taking advantage
of low crude prices to cover themselves with fuel and build up
product inventories.
With Brent prices outperforming U.S. contracts the spread
between the two benchmarks has risen to almost $9 a barrel, the
highest level since August last year, and the trend will
continue, analysts said.
"Considerable pressure is likely to build on WTI as
inventories approach the EIA's 71 million barrel working storage
capacity figure and we would therefore expect a wider WTI/Brent
spread (low double-digit territory)," said JBC Energy.
In commodities investment, Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd
said it was considering acquisitions in futures,
physical oil and refined products businesses.
Macquarie's fixed income, currencies and commodities
business now generates about 60 percent of its operating income
from commodity markets.
The announcement comes at a time when many other banks have
scaled back or sold their energy and commodities businesses.
(Editing by Michael Perry and Joseph Radford)