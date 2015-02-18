* Trading thin in Asia at start of Lunar Year holiday
* WTI at over $9/barrel discount to Brent
* High stocks weigh on WTI prices
* Brent carries Middle East risk premium
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Feb 18 Oil prices dipped on Wednesday
after gaining more than a percent in the previous session, but
trading was thin as several Asian countries started the Lunar
New Year holidays which last for the rest of the week.
Analysts said that the drop was a reaction to soaring prices
of the past two weeks, which many say was overblown.
Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 23 cents at
$62.30 a barrel by 0226 GMT, while U.S. WTI crude were 29 cents
lower at $53.24 a barrel.
"Improvement in (U.S.) WTI front month (crude oil) price may
be premature, given the existing crude stock overhang," BNP
Paribas said in a note late on Tuesday.
"U.S. refinery outages, through seasonal maintenance and
industrial action, will weaken U.S. crude demand, exacerbating
the crude stock excess in the near term," it added.
U.S. crude prices are now more than $9 a barrel cheaper than
internationally traded Brent futures, their biggest discount
since August last year.
The higher Brent price is largely a result of instability in
the Middle East, analysts said.
"Geopolitical developments are heating up in the MENA
(Middle East, North Africa) region again," JBC Energy said.
"In Libya, the sabotage of a key pipeline linking the Sarir
field with the eastern port of Marsa al-Hariga resulted in the
shut-in of Sarir, which had been producing around 185,000 b/d,
leaving the country's output at below 150,000," it added.
Traders said Iraq was also having trouble keeping up its
production rate.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)