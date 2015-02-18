* Market pauses after a 35 pct gain since Jan. 13
* Industry group U.S. crude build above 14 mln barrels last
week
* Market expectation was for build of just 3 mln barrels
(Recasts with API estimate on weekly stock build,
post-settlement price moves after data)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Feb 18 The comeback rally in oil
paused on Wednesday, with crude prices falling 5 percent or more
after traders and investors were overwhelmed by the latest
estimates for U.S. supply builds that came in nearly five times
above market expectations.
Benchmark Brent oil fell below the psychological $60 support
and U.S. crude traded not far above $50 after industry group
American Petroleum Institute estimated a supply build of more
than 14 million barrels last week. A Reuters poll had expected a
growth of just about 3 million barrels for the week to Feb. 13.
Oil had rallied over the past month, with Brent rising 35
percent from a mid-January low on short-covering by traders
fearing the market had hit bottom after a 60 percent price crash
since June. Violence in Iraq and Libya, both important oil
producers, added fuel to the rebound.
But Wednesday's session showed that supply worries have
gripped the market again.
"We have more supply coming from here with the refinery
maintenance season, and that's prompting some people at least to
ask if the market has overstretched itself with the rebound,"
said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors in
Laurel Hollow in New York.
Crude stocks rose nearly 5 million barrels in the week ended
Feb. 6, taking total U.S. inventories to a record high of nearly
418 million barrels. Official supply-demand data for last week,
as well as updated inventory numbers, will be provided by the
government on Thursday.
Brent closed down $2, or 4 percent, its most in two
weeks, at $60.53 a barrel. It slid further in post-settlement
trade, touching a low of $59.25 by 5:09 p.m. EST (2205 GMT). On
Tuesday, Brent had risen to $63, its highest this year, marking
a 35 percent gain from a near six-year low of $45.19 set on Jan.
13.
U.S. crude closed down $1.39, or 2.6 percent, at
$52.14. It traded as low as $50.32 post-settlement.
Prices were down from the open, as celebrations for the
Chinese Lunar New Year that stretches into the weekend thinned
trade volumes in Asia.
The selloff picked up by afternoon following a fire and
explosion at a gasoline processing unit in a refinery owned by
Exxon Mobil in Torrance, California, near Los Angeles.
Gasoline and heating oil prices saw less losses
compared to crude as traders reacted nervously to the incident.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Jack
Stubbs in London and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by
Dale Hudson, David Goodman, Marguerita Choy, Christian Plumb,
Andrew Hay and Chris Reese)