(Corrects settlement price of U.S. crude futures to $49.45 in
the 9th graph)
* Worries about slowing rig count fall, refinery woes hit
crude
* Heating oil rises 5 percent on weather-related supply
concerns
* Nigeria plans OPEC emergency meeting if selloff doesn't
stop -FT
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Crude oil futures fell more
than 2 percent on Monday as investors worried about oversupply
and a strong dollar, but heating oil futures jumped 5 percent
due to operational problems at major U.S. refineries.
Crude was down for almost the whole trading session, rising
briefly after the Financial Times quoted Nigerian Oil Minister
Diezani Alison-Madueke as saying the country might call for an
OPEC extraordinary meeting in the next six weeks or so if prices
fell further.
The market has slid since Friday's data showing a slowdown
in the weekly decline in the number of rigs drilling for oil in
the United States. The data raised worries that U.S. crude
inventories, already at record highs, could swell further.
The largest U.S. refinery strike in 35 years has also been a
negative for crude prices.
Heating oil futures rallied for a second straight
day, reaching above $2.24 a gallon, the highest in nearly three
months, as some of the biggest U.S. East Coast refineries
struggled to restore operations after severe cold weather
triggered outages. Sub-zero temperatures were expected to sweep
through the region late on Monday, raising concerns about
adequate heating supplies.
"It's a worry of high supplies with crude and tight supplies
with heating oil," said Gene McGillian, senior analyst at
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Benchmark Brent crude settled down $1.32 at $58.90 a
barrel
Brent briefly rose, hitting a session high of $60.67, after
the comments by the Nigerian minister, Alison-Madueke, who is
also OPEC's president. Analysts said the gambit will likely fail
without Saudi Arabia's support.
U.S. crude futures, also known as West Texas
Intermediate, or WTI, settled down $1.36, or 2.7 percent, at
$49.45 a barrel.
While high supply was pressuring crude prices, the market
also was seeing quick "buying on dips," evidence that bulls were
in more control than a few months ago, traders said. After
losses of between 9 and 18 percent each month from October to
December, Brent consolidated in January and is up about 11
percent month-to-date.
"There is the notion that a bottom has been set at $55 for
Brent and $45 for WTI, and there are enough buyers out there
each time the market tests those levels," said John Kilduff,
partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital.
(Additional reporting by Himanshu Ojha in London and Henning
Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, Greg Mahlich,
Chizu Nomiyama, David Gregorio and Paul Simao)