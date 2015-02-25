* Fed would not rush to raise interest rates
* Greek reform plan approved by Eurozone
* Coming up: China Feb HSBC Flash PMI data at 0945 GMT
* Coming up: EIA weekly crude stocks at 1530 GMT
SINGAPORE, Feb 25 Brent crude rose marginally
towards $59 a barrel on Wednesday, helped by the Fed's flexible
stance towards interest rates and the eurozone's approval of
Greece's reform plan.
U.S. crude meanwhile settled lower for the fifth consecutive
session on Tuesday on the back of a more than expected crude
stockbuild.
Brent added 10 cents to $58.76 a barrel by 0137 GMT,
while the U.S. crude futures rose 2 cents to $49.31 a
barrel.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested that the U.S.
central bank is preparing to consider raising interest rates "on
a meeting-by-meeting basis", with the Fed having full
flexibility to act in tandem with positive economic data.
This provided reassurance to investors worried about a
weaker global economy.
Investors will also look ahead to world's second-largest oil
consumer China's February purchasing manager index data due 0945
GMT for more signals on the health of the world economy.
Greece's four-month extension of its financial rescue on
Tuesday also supported prices, as euro zone partners approved
its reform plan, easing fears of the country's exit of the
Eurogroup.
Elsewhere, OPEC has no plans for an emergency meeting before
June, its next scheduled gathering, two delegates said on
Tuesday, responding to earlier reports that Nigerian Oil
Minister, the current president of the cartel, would call for
one.
Libya has resumed pumping crude from Sarir and Messla
oilfields at the rate of around 40,000 barrels a day (bpd) to
port Hariga after power was restored.
(Reporting By Jane Xie; Editing by Michael Perry)