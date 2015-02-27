* Statoil shuts Statfjord C platform in North Sea
* North Dakota active rig count down to 119
* Libyan oil supply increases to 100,000 bpd
By Jane Xie
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Crude oil futures rebounded on
Friday, with Brent heading for its biggest monthly gain since
May 2009, as supply outages in North Sea and renewed fears of
gas supply disruption in Europe supported prices.
A reduction in rig counts and expectations for better oil
demand have helped Brent prices rise by more than 14 percent so
far this month from January's close of $52.99.
U.S. crude is also on course for its first monthly
rise in eight, but with a more modest gain of about 1.3 percent.
Brent crude rose 68 cents to $60.73 a barrel by 0158
GMT. U.S. crude was also up 68 cents at $48.85.
Norwegian energy firm Statoil has shut its Statfjord C
platform in the North Sea after discovering cracks in the
platform's flare tower. The entire Statfjord field, which
includes two other platforms, produced about 81,000 barrels of
oil equivalents last year.
Elsewhere in Europe, gas supply talks between the European
Union, Ukraine and Russia will be held in Brussels on Monday
after President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia would halt gas
supplies to Ukraine if it did not receive advance payment,
raising the possibility of disrupted deliveries to
Europe.
In the United States, a reduction in rig counts coupled with
a slump in upstream investments supported expectations that
production could be trimmed going forward.
The active drilling rig count in North Dakota, the country's
No. 2 oil producing state, dropped to 119 on Feb. 26, versus 193
last year, state data showed.
While supplies from Libya increased to 100,000 barrels a day
on Thursday, up from 40,000 bpd, Spain's Repsol said the company
has little hope of restarting production there in the short-term
citing security problems.
Still, oversupply worries persist and could limit oil gains.
An anaemic refinery throughput pushed up U.S. crude inventories
by 8.4 million barrels last week, a key reason behind Thursday's
hefty slide.
(Reporting By Jane Xie; Editing by Ed Davies)