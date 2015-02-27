* Statoil shuts Statfjord C platform in North Sea
By Jane Xie
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Crude oil futures rebounded on
Friday, with Brent heading for its biggest monthly gain since
May 2009, as supply outages in the North Sea and healthy growth
in China's implied oil demand this year supported prices.
A reduction in rig counts and expectation of better oil
demand have helped Brent prices rise by around 15 percent so far
this month from January's close of $52.99.
U.S. crude is also on course for its first monthly
rise in eight, but with a more modest gain of about 1.9 percent.
China's implied oil demand is set to grow 3 percent this
year, the country's top energy group China National Petroleum
Corp said on Friday, surpassing the International Energy
Agency's forecast of 2.5 percent.
Analysts at Phillip Futures also saw indications of improved
demand from the Eurozone and Japan.
"If growth continues to remain strong, this would likely
mean that crude oil would be rising on increased demand," the
Singapore-based brokerage said in a note on Friday.
Brent crude rose $1.04 to $61.09 a barrel by 0739
GMT. U.S. crude was also up 99 cents at $49.16.
Norwegian energy firm Statoil has shut its Statfjord C
platform in the North Sea after discovering cracks in the
platform's flare tower. The entire Statfjord field, which
includes two other platforms, produced about 81,000 barrels of
oil equivalents last year.
Elsewhere in Europe, oil prices also got a lift from renewed
threats of a gas supply halt from Russia into Ukraine, which
could cause disruptions in deliveries to Europe. But analysts
doubted the threat had substance.
In the United States, a reduction in rig counts coupled with
a slump in upstream investments supported expectations that
production could be trimmed going forward.
The active drilling rig count in North Dakota, the country's
No. 2 oil producing state, dropped to 119 on Feb. 26, versus 193
last year, state data showed.
"I do think over time there will be lower oil production but
that would take time. And investors are pulling that into
current prices," said Tony Nunan, a risk manager at Mitsubishi
Corp in Tokyo.
Asia is not spared, as the downturn in oil prices is making
it harder to attract future investments in Malaysia.
While supplies from Libya increased to 100,000 barrels a day
on Thursday, up from 40,000 bpd, Spain's Repsol said the company
has little hope of restarting production there in the short-term
citing security problems.
Still, oversupply worries persist and could limit oil gains
especially if inventories in the U.S. continue to build until
tanks are full, Nunan said.
An anaemic refinery throughput pushed up U.S. crude
inventories by 8.4 million barrels last week, a key reason
behind Thursday's hefty slide in oil prices.
