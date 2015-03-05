* Oil up as no Iran nuclear deal struck
* U.S. crude stockpiles up 10.3 mln bbls last week - EIA
* Libya delcares force majeure on 11 oilfields
* Saudi Arabia expects oil price to stabilise
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, March 5 Brent crude was flat on
Thursday, managing to hold above $60 a barrel as investors
brushed aside bearish U.S. inventories data to focus on the lack
of a deal in talks over Iran's nuclear programme.
Tehran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday no deal had been reached on the
duration of any possible final agreement with world powers on
Iran's programme. That allayed investors' fears of an imminent
rise in Iranian oil supply.
Brent has traded around $60 since mid-February,
rebounding from a six-year low of about $45 hit in January.
The April contract inched down 3 cents to $60.52 a barrel by
0326 GMT while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude edged
up 22 cents to $51.75 a barrel.
A 2 percent gain in the previous session narrowed WTI's
spread with global benchmark Brent CL-LCO1=R to less than $9 a
barrel.
"We've got a technically more constructive picture now,"
Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney
said, pointing to the end of seven straight months of oil price
falls.
"That could be contributing to the surprisingly bullish
reaction to the overnight news," he said.
Government data showed commercial crude stockpiles in the
United States hit a record high, rising 10.3 million barrels
last week, which was twice as much as expected, but that failed
to push prices down.
Saudi Arabia's oil minister voiced cautious optimism about
the market outlook on Wednesday, saying he expected oil prices
to stabilise.
A deteriorating security situation led Libya's state oil
company to declare force majeure on 11 of its oilfields on
Wednesday.
"It's not a huge difference but supportive of the market
overall," McCarthy said.
Output from the OPEC producer was at more than 400,000
barrels per day on March 1.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Alan Raybould)