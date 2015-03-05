* Oil up as no Iran nuclear deal struck

* U.S. crude stockpiles up 10.3 mln bbls last week - EIA

* Libya delcares force majeure on 11 oilfields

* Saudi Arabia expects oil price to stabilise

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, March 5 Brent crude was flat on Thursday, managing to hold above $60 a barrel as investors brushed aside bearish U.S. inventories data to focus on the lack of a deal in talks over Iran's nuclear programme.

Tehran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday no deal had been reached on the duration of any possible final agreement with world powers on Iran's programme. That allayed investors' fears of an imminent rise in Iranian oil supply.

Brent has traded around $60 since mid-February, rebounding from a six-year low of about $45 hit in January.

The April contract inched down 3 cents to $60.52 a barrel by 0326 GMT while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude edged up 22 cents to $51.75 a barrel.

A 2 percent gain in the previous session narrowed WTI's spread with global benchmark Brent CL-LCO1=R to less than $9 a barrel.

"We've got a technically more constructive picture now," Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney said, pointing to the end of seven straight months of oil price falls.

"That could be contributing to the surprisingly bullish reaction to the overnight news," he said.

Government data showed commercial crude stockpiles in the United States hit a record high, rising 10.3 million barrels last week, which was twice as much as expected, but that failed to push prices down.

Saudi Arabia's oil minister voiced cautious optimism about the market outlook on Wednesday, saying he expected oil prices to stabilise.

A deteriorating security situation led Libya's state oil company to declare force majeure on 11 of its oilfields on Wednesday.

"It's not a huge difference but supportive of the market overall," McCarthy said.

Output from the OPEC producer was at more than 400,000 barrels per day on March 1.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Alan Raybould)