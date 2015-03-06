* Islamic State attacks oil wells in Tikrit, Iraq
* Warring Libyan factions in UN-backed talks
* Coming Up: U.S. Feb nonfarm payrolls; 1330 GMT
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, March 6 Brent crude rose above $61 a
barrel on Friday, supported by geopolitical tensions in Libya
and Iraq, while traders eyed the outcome of Iran nuclear talks
for further trading cues.
Fighting has escalated in northeast Iraq where the Islamic
State militants have lit up oil wells to deter Shi'ite
militiamen and Iraqi soldiers from advancing. In Libya,
worsening security conditions have led to the closure of 11
oilfields.
Brent rose 53 cents at $61.01 a barrel by 0335 GMT,
but was on track for a weekly drop after an 18 percent gain last
month. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 34 cents
at $51.10 a barrel, set for a more than 2 percent weekly rise.
Concerns over Middle East oil supply widened Brent's premium
to WTI CL-LCO1=R by nearly a dollar to close to $10.
"Keeping an eye on production in that region, there are
escalating tensions there that could push the spread back
through that $13-$14," said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment
officer at Ayers Alliance Securities in Sydney. The spread was
at its widest in more than a year at $13 on Monday.
Investors are also keeping a close watch on Iran nuclear
talks and U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later on Friday.
Iran's foreign minister on Thursday suggested that a 10-year
moratorium on some aspects of the country's nuclear program
might be acceptable to Tehran, though he declined to discuss the
issue in detail.
Any sign of a lasting agreement between Tehran and six world
powers could result in a flood of Iranian crude returning to the
market.
Positive non-farm payrolls data could strengthen the U.S.
dollar against major currencies if it supports the case for a
rise in U.S. interest rates in coming months.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)