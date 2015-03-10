* China's CPI figure "mildly positive" for oil -analyst

* U.S. crude stocks data to show gain -Reuters poll

* Geopolitical tensions priced into oil prices - analyst

By Keith Wallis

SINGAPORE, March 10 Brent crude gave up most of its early gains and steadied above $58.50 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by data showing annual consumer inflation in top energy consumer China recovered last month while a firmer dollar kept a lid on prices.

China, which is battling growing deflationary pressures, saw consumer inflation rise 1.4 percent in February, beating the 0.9 percent gain estimated by analysts. A slide in producer prices, however, underscored the deepening weakness in the economy.

"The consumer price index figure is mildly positive" for oil prices, said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at Sydney's CMC Markets. It means that demand in China was "a little bit better than expected", Spooner added.

Brent was trading at $58.56 by 0437 GMT, up 3 cents, after climbing to $58.72 earlier in the day. It fell 4.6 percent last week in its biggest decline since the week ended Jan. 9.

U.S. crude gained 13 cents at $50.13, after finishing up around 1 percent on Monday. The benchmark was underpinned by a report from market data firm Genscape that shows a modest stock build last week at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point, traders said.

Investors are now waiting for weekly U.S. inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration this week for further price direction.

According to a Reuters survey, U.S. crude stocks are set to extend their record build for a ninth week.

"Brent and WTI continue to trend sideways, with WTI facing more volatility. Brent has been descending for the past few days and we believe that it is hovering near to a support level," said Singapore's Phillip Futures in a research note on Tuesday.

A firm dollar, which rose to a fresh 11-1/2 year top on Tuesday against a basket of currencies, continued to check oil price gains as it makes commodities priced and traded in the greenback expensive for holders of other currencies.

The impact of the dollar on oil prices is more than that of the ongoing geopolitical tensions, analysts said.

Investors have priced geopolitical tensions in the Middle East into current oil prices, Spooner said.

"Middle East supply changes are always a wild card, but there is nothing on the clear horizon," Spooner said. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)