* U.S. crude stocks fell by 404,000 barrels -industry group
* Oil sell-off "overdone" -investment officer
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE March 11 Brent crude rose towards $57
a barrel on Wednesday, paring some of the previous session's
sharp losses, after data showed U.S. crude stocks fell for the
first time in two months.
The benchmark closed nearly 4 percent down in the previous
session on a rallying U.S. dollar and before an industry group
said U.S. crude inventories fell by 404,000 barrels last week.
Analysts had expected a 4.4 million barrel build in stocks.
Brent for April delivery rose 27 cents to $56.66 a
barrel by 0327 GMT after dropping $2.14, or 3.66 percent, in the
previous session.
West Texas Intermediate for April delivery climbed 56
cents to $48.85 a barrel after falling $1.71, or 3.42 percent.
"The sell-off was overdone," said Jonathan Barratt, chief
investment officer at Sydney's Ayer's Alliance.
"I think it was more of a knee-jerk reaction because of the
substantial build (of oil stocks) at Cushing," he told Reuters.
U.S. crude inventories in the week to March 6 fell to 439.4
million barrels, while crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma,
delivery hub rose by 2.2 million barrels, data from industry
group, the American Petroleum Institute (API), said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information
Administration will release official stockpile data later on
Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a stock increase of
4.4 million barrels for the week ended March 6.
With the U.S. dollar near to multi-year highs against a raft
of currencies "oil has done very well to hold on. Brent is still
trading through $55 a barrel", Barratt said.
A strong greenback makes commodities including more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
Barratt said recent economic news had also been broadly
encouraging and "if U.S. crude doesn't break below $48.50 again
this is a great time to buy".
The number of job openings in the U.S. in January rose to
the highest in 14 years, figures from the Labor Department on
Tuesday showed even as U.S. sales recorded their biggest decline
since 2009.
Data due on Wednesday, including industrial output and
retail sales in February in China, the world's top energy
consumer, could give further direction.
The United States will also issue its Federal budget for
February.
The oil markets have also priced in geopolitical risks
including Libya where two eastern oil fields have been shut
following an attack by Islamist militants, an oil official said
on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Ed Davies)