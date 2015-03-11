* Brent jumps 2 pct, gains accelerate in late trade
* US crude down after 9th week of record highs in US oil
stocks
* Brent-WTI widens to more than $9 a barrel
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 11 Benchmark Brent oil jumped 2
percent on Wednesday, rebounding from a one-month low and
widening its gap to U.S. crude, which closed slightly down
after a new record high for oil inventories in the United
States.
It was the first positive close in Brent after five straight
days of losses exacerbated by a surging dollar that made
dollar-denominated commodities such as oil costlier for holders
of other currencies.
While the dollar remained strong at a 12-year high against
the euro on Wednesday, London-traded Brent broke free
from headwinds posed by the greenback to rally on the relatively
weaker fundamentals in U.S. crude.
Aside from support from market bulls who felt the $5 drop in
Brent over the past five sessions was excessive, traders said
the global oil benchmark could have gained from activity in
crude options and the final day of monthly contract rolls for
investors in USO, the exchange-traded oil fund.
"I believe there were a host of factors, the chief of which
was buying by those defending what they believed to be a bottom
for Brent. That probably sparked covering by those short on the
market," said Joseph Posillico, senior vice president of energy
futures at Jefferies in New York.
Brent's front-month settled up $1.15 at $57.54 a
barrel, rebounding from a one-month low under $56. Much of the
gains came in the last hour of trade, when Brent jumped almost
70 cents within seven minutes.
U.S. crude's front-month closed down 12 cents at
$48.17.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R, a favorite spread
play in oil, widened to $9.40 a barrel, after hovering at $8 and
below on Tuesday, its narrowest in a month.
U.S. crude prices fell after domestic crude stockpiles rose
by 4.5 million barrels last week to reach almost 490 million, in
a ninth straight week of record builds, according to government
data.
"We have to go back to the 1930s to find this much oil in
the United States," said James L. Williams, energy economist at
WTRG Economics in London, Arkansas.
The stockpile data was particularly bearish, considering the
build of more than 2 million barrels just at the Cushing,
Oklahoma delivery point for the U.S. crude contract. Genscape, a
market data provider, had indicated earlier this week that
Cushing builds were just around 157,000 million barrels last
week.
(Additional reporting by David Sheppard in London and Keith
Wallis in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson, David Evans, Andrew
Hay and Tom Brown)