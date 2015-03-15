* U.S. crude nears $43.50/bbl; Brent near $53.50
* U.S. dollar hovers near 12-year highs
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, March 12 Oil prices fell sharply in
early Asian trade on Monday, with U.S. crude dropping more than
2 percent to a six-year low after the dollar hit fresh highs and
concerns grew that the United States might run out of oil
storage.
Both U.S. crude and Brent have dropped
steeply this month on a stronger dollar and worries over an oil
supply glut.
U.S. crude fell to $43.57, the lowest since March 2009,
while Brent slipped to $53.34 in early trading on Monday after
the dollar index closed above 100 on Friday for the first
time since April 2003 to hit fresh 12-year highs.
By 2330 GMT, U.S. crude was down 93 cents, or 2.1 per cent,
at $43.91 a barrel, and Brent was down 97 cents at $53.70 a
barrel.
The Fed's policy-setting committee meets this week with the
expectation that it could tighten monetary policy as soon as
June.
"We expect the dollar to remain firm ahead of Wednesday
night's US Federal Reserve policy meeting," ANZ analysts in a
note on Monday.
A stronger greenback makes commodities denominated in the
dollar more expensive for holders of other currencies.
"Bearish comments from the International Energy Agency that
the U.S. might soon run out of empty tanks to store crude and a
suggestion that global supply was up 1.3 million barrels per day
in February year on year at 94 million barrels weighed on
sentiment," ANZ analysts said.
(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)