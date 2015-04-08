* Saudi oil production hit record 10.3 mln bpd in March
-Naimi
* Saudi output likely to remain around 10 mln bpd -Naimi
* Shell in talks to buy BG Group in first mega-merger in a
decade
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, April 7 Crude prices dropped on
Wednesday after Saudi Arabia reported record production of 10.3
million barrels per day in March, a figure the country's oil
minister said was unlikely to fall by much.
The decline in prices followed a rally on Tuesday in which
U.S. crude approached 2015 highs on strong jobs data, as well as
government forecasts for lower U.S. crude production growth and
higher global demand for oil.
Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi told reporters late on
Tuesday that the March figure of 10.3 million barrels per day
(bpd) would eclipse its recent peak of 10.2 million bpd in
August 2013, according to records going back to the early 1980s.
Brent May crude was down 73 cents from its last
settlement at $58.37 a barrel by 0100 GMT, while U.S. May crude
fell over a dollar to $52.96 a barrel. Both futures have
dropped around 50 percent since June last year, when prices
began to fall.
Naimi did not say why production had increased last month.
He said in the speech in Riyadh that Saudi output would likely
remain around 10 million bpd.
Ali al-Naimi also said that the kingdom stood ready to
"improve" prices but only if other producers outside the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) joined
the effort.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, rose 1.22 percent on Tuesday,
resuming a recent upward trend and weighing on crude prices.
Meanwhile, Royal Dutch Shell is in advanced talks
to buy BG Group in the first oil super-merger since the
early 2000s to extend its global lead in gas production and
close the gap with the world's biggest independent oil major
ExxonMobil.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)