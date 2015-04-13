* China March crude oil imports down from Feb, up vs year
ago
* U.S. ULSD futures supported by Colonial shut pipeline
* U.S. shale oil output growth to slip 45,000 bpd in May -
EIA
(Rewrites throughout, adds analyst comment, updates prices to
settlement)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, April 13 Crude futures rose on Monday,
but closed well below intraday peaks, as concerns about Iran and
turmoil in Yemen supported prices, while the global supply glut
continued to cap gains.
Also supportive to crude, U.S. diesel futures rose on
news that Colonial Pipeline shut on Sunday its
distillate pipeline running from Texas to North Carolina after a
breach.
Brent May crude rose 6 cents to settle at $57.93 a
barrel, having swung between $57.46 and $59.54.
U.S. crude rose 27 cents to settle at $51.91, well
off its $53.10 peak just below its 100-day moving average at
$53.18. It was last above that key technical level in July 2014.
Iran on Monday urged the formation of a new Yemeni
government, comments likely to anger fellow OPEC member Saudi
Arabia, which is backing Yemen's president against a rebel force
allied with Iran.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry raised concerns with his
Russian counterpart over Russia's decision to lift a ban on
missile deliveries to Iran, the White House said on Monday.
Later, the State Department said U.S. officials do not think
Russia's decision to deliver a missile system to Iran would
affect the major powers' unity in ongoing nuclear talks.
Weak export data from China raised concerns about the
economy of the world's No. 2 oil consumer but also fuelled hopes
for economic stimulus along with data that showed China's crude
oil imports were up 14 percent in March versus a year ago,
though imports fell from February.
"Another case of bad news possibly being good news, since
more stimulus for China would lead to more demand," said Phil
Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
Government projections that oil production from the
fastest-growing U.S. shale plays is set to fall only about
45,000 barrels per day in May from April, helped limit crude
oil's gains.
The market opened with momentum from Friday's strong finish
on news that the number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil posted the
largest decline in a month.
"The complex was able to maintain upward momentum with the
assistance of Friday's larger than expected rig count
reduction," said Jim Ritterbusch, president at Ritterbusch &
Associates.
Also supportive was news on Monday that speculators in Brent
futures and options raised net long positions to the highest
level since July 2014.
(Additional reporting by Himanshu Ojha in London and Henning
Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Ted Botha and Marguerita
Choy)