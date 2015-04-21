* U.S. crude inventories seen growing last week
* U.S. senator to introduce legislation to lift export ban
* Saudi output near record high in April
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, April 21 Oil prices eased on Tuesday
on expectations of another rise in U.S. stockpiles and as Saudi
Arabia keeps output near record highs, but prices remained near
a 2015-peak reached last week.
Crude prices have climbed around 18 percent since the start
of April on speculation about falling U.S. output after the
domestic oil rig count hit 2010 lows. They have also been
supported by tension in the Middle East.
Still, U.S. commercial crude oil inventories are likely to
have increased by 2.4 million barrels last week, marking a rise
for the 15th consecutive week, a preliminary Reuters survey
showed.
Brent crude for June delivery was down 17 cents at
$63.28 by 0141 GMT, after settling flat on Monday.
U.S. crude for May delivery, which expires later in
the day, was down 15 cents at $56.23 a barrel, after settling 64
cents higher.
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said on Monday she would
introduce legislation this year to allow U.S. crude exports,
saying the Obama administration should not dare lift sanctions
on Iran before scrapping the U.S. crude export ban.
Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi told Reuters in Seoul that
the No. 1 crude exporter expected to produce at near record
highs of around 10 million bpd in April.
Despite near record production, analysts warn that OPEC's
ability to cope with an unexpected surge in demand is
diminishing fast.
"If the demand and non-OPEC supply responses to lower price
are similar to what was experienced in the 1980s, the very low
level of spare capacity carries a risk of a price spike in the
not too distant future," said analysts at PIRA Energy.
OPEC's spare capacity could halve to as low as 1.7 million
barrels per day (bpd) this year, much below the more than 10
million bpd in the 1980s, when Saudi Arabia last opted for
market share over price.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Joseph
Radford)