* Crude retreats ahead of API report of 4.2 mln-barrel build
* Iran ship seizure, Yemen incident boost prices early
* Dollar's drop to 8-week low supported oil prices
NEW YORK, April 28 Oil prices remained under
pressure on Tuesday, with Brent settling lower and U.S. crude
near flat, as worries about swollen U.S. crude stockpiles cut
price gains from an early rally on security scares in the Middle
East and a weak dollar.
After an early rally, selling pressure grew as investors
worried about record high U.S. stockpiles. After the market
closed, the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry
group, reported that U.S. crude inventories rose to a record
high for the 16th straight week.
U.S. crude settled up 7 cents at $57.06, after
running to as high as $57.83.
Brent, the more widely-used global oil benchmark,
settled down 19 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $64.64 a barrel, after
rallying to as high as $65.49.
Earlier, oil had rallied as Iranian forces boarded the
Marshall Islands-flagged MV Maersk Tigris in the Gulf after
firing warning shots across the bow. Saudi-owned Al Arabiya
television initially said the vessel was a U.S.
ship.
"Tensions are so high in that region with the impending
Iran-U.S. nuclear deal that any event implied to be U.S.-linked
has an immediate effect on oil prices," said John Kilduff,
partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital.
Jets from a Saudi-led alliance bombed the runway of Yemen's
Sanaa airport to prevent an Iranian plane from landing, Saudi
Arabia said, as fighting across Yemen killed at least 30.
The dollar's drop to an eight-week low also supported
oil prices. The greenback slumped after a weak U.S. consumer
confidence report for April left investors cautious about a
Federal Reserve meeting this week.
Oil has gained around 20 percent this month for its
strongest recovery since the selloff in oil between June and
January. The rally has been tempered, however, by a stubborn
global supply glut.
Feeding these fears, the API reported that U.S. crude
inventories rose by 4.2 million barrels last week, almost 2
million barrels more than forecast in a Reuters poll, to a
record 485.4 million barrels.
Stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery hub for U.S. crude
futures, fell by 162,000 barrels, cushioning some of the
negative impact from the data.
"Amid all the bearish sentiment, the Cushing data provides a
hope for bulls that storage tanks for U.S. crude aren't
overflowing as yet" said Phil Flynn, analyst at the Price
Futures Group in Chicago.
"That's what everyone will be watching for tomorrow," he
said, referring to official stockpiles data due on Wednesday
from the government.
