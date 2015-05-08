* Brent down 1.6 percent for the week
By Barani Krishnan and Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, May 8 Brent oil posted its first
weekly loss in a month on Friday as the market fretted again
about global oversupply while U.S. crude rose for an eighth
straight week, helped by jobs growth data and the first storm of
the hurricane season forming.
Crude prices had rallied with little pause over the past
month, helped by a weaker dollar and bets that better demand in
the near term will ease the supply glut.
But on Thursday, prices fell as much as 3 percent, their
most since early April, after hitting 2015 highs. Oil was also
pressured by a stronger dollar and physical oil markets showing
tens millions of West African, Azeri and North Sea crude barrels
without buyers.
In Friday's session, Brent, the more globally-used benchmark
for oil, settled down 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $65.39 a
barrel. It was down 1.6 percent on the week. Brent had risen
previously in four consecutive weeks, gaining nearly 20 percent.
U.S. crude rose 45 cents, or 0.8 percent, for the
session to settle at $59.39 a barrel. It climbed 0.4 percent on
the week, extending gains for an eighth straight week that had
put the market up 32 percent.
Some analysts doubted the market could press on without
correction.
"We can see some downside acceleration next week and we are
leaving a $40 price handle on the table," said Jim Ritterbusch
of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois.
Brent slipped after early support from record high crude
imports in China in April. Traders cautioned that low prices
could encourage China to stockpile, adding to global
inventories.
Trading also turned choppy on the realization that last
week's drawdown in U.S. inventories was at the expense of builds
in gasoline and distillates.
"Products inventories were up, so it looks like the crude is
just being turned into products" without corresponding demand,
said Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy
Management Institute in New York.
Still, U.S. crude sidestepped those concerns to rise on
higher nonfarm payrolls in April.
Also supportive to the market was news that Ana, the first
named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season which traditionally
begins June 1, had formed off the coast of South Carolina.
U.S. crude also stayed resilient despite this week's drop in
the country's oil rig count, a measure for future output, being
the smallest in a month.
