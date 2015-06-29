* Investors shun riskier assets on Greece fears
* Oil market also eyeing Iran nuclear negotiations
* Brent crude heads for lowest close since April
(Updates prices)
By Simon Falush
LONDON, June 29 Oil fell more than $1 to around
$62 per barrel on Monday, touching its lowest in three weeks, as
Greece shut its banks and imposed capital controls, causing
investors to flee from riskier assets and darkening the demand
outlook.
Brent crude was down $1.18 at $62.08 a barrel by
1316 GMT. It fell earlier to $61.35, its lowest since June 5,
and was heading for its weakest closing price since April 15.
U.S. crude was down $1.10 at $58.53 a barrel after
having hit $58.04, the lowest since June 9.
Further weakness is likely as the situation in Greece will
not be resolved until a referendum at the weekend on whether to
accept conditions for a bailout, analysts said.
"This may be the time when we break lower and into the $50s
for Brent as we have a full week of uncertainty," said Bjarne
Schieldrop, head of commodity analysis at SEB in Oslo.
Negotiations on Iran's disputed nuclear programme are also
set to have an important impact on prices during the week.
Iran is backtracking from an interim nuclear agreement with
world powers three months ago, Western officials suggested on
Sunday, as U.S. and Iranian officials said talks on a final
accord would likely run past a June 30 deadline.
Securing an agreement would end the nuclear standoff between
Iran and the West. This could eventually lead to suspending
sanctions and allow Tehran to raise crude exports, adding to an
already well-supplied world market.
With so many uncertainties, some market participants said it
may be wise to take money off the table.
"Time to hunker down, go on holiday, step away from the
market and opt for safety first," said PVM brokers Managing
Director David Hufton.
