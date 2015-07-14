By Henning Gloystein
| SINGAPORE, July 14
SINGAPORE, July 14 Oil prices dipped early on
Tuesday as the market awaited an announcement on a nuclear deal
between Iran and six global powers that could see an easing of
sanctions against Tehran and a gradual increase of its oil
exports.
Sources present at the talks in Vienna, Austria, said that
an announcement was likely to be made in the early hours of
Tuesday.
Front-month U.S. crude futures were trading at $81.70
per barrel at 0016 GMT, down 50 cents from their last
settlement. Front-month Brent crude was down 43 cents at
$57.42 a barrel.
"With a nuclear deal imminent, it is clear that Iran is
preparing to make up lost ground and re-establish itself as a
major supplier," said Sarosh Zaiwalla, a London-based specialist
sanctions lawyer.
"Sanctions have crippled Iran's oil production, halving oil
exports and severely limiting new development projects. The
prospect of them being lifted is creating great excitement
within the industry, as foreign trade and investment will allow
Iran to make huge efficiencies and drive down the cost of
production," he added.
Although analysts say it would take Iran many months before
it could fully ramp up its export capacity following a potential
easing of sanctions, they say that even a modest initial
increase would be enough to pull international oil prices down
further as the market is already producing around 2.5 million
barrels per day above demand.
(Editing by Ed Davies)