* Iranian sanctions likely to be lifted from early 2016
* Iran exports to rise 200,000-400,000 bpd in 2016-Goldman
* U.S. crude oil stocks drop last week, Cushing stocks up -
EIA
(Updates prices to settlement)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, July 15 Oil prices fell about 3
percent on Wednesday on expectations increased exports from Iran
will add to a global supply glut and on rising inventories at
the delivery hub at Cushing, Oklahoma.
Tuesday's agreement on Tehran's nuclear program between six
world powers and Iran is expected to result in the lifting of
sanctions, which have limited sales of Iranian oil for several
years, in early 2016.
Brent August crude fell $1.46, or 2.5 percent, to
settle at $57.05 a barrel. The August contract expires on
Thursday.
U.S. August crude slumped $1.63, or 3 percent, to
settle at $51.41.
Oil prices slumped even though U.S. crude inventories fell
4.3 million barrels last week, according to the Energy
Information Administration (EIA), as refiners boosted throughput
to a record level.
While the inventory slide was more than analysts'
expectations for a decrease of 1.2 million barrels, the drop was
less than the 7.3 million-barrel decline reported on Tuesday by
the industry group American Petroleum Institute (API).
Crude stocks increased at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery
hub for the U.S. crude contract.
"Cushing stocks were up and that should provide some
pressure for U.S. crude," said Tariq Zahir, analyst at Tyche
Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow, New York.
Rising gasoline and distillate inventories also weighed on
U.S. RBOB gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD)
futures.
RBOB fell 7.18 cents to settle at $1.8589 a gallon, dropping
below RBOB's 200-day moving average for the first time since
late May, according to Reuters data.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs estimate Iran could supply an
extra 200,000-400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude in 2016 on
top of a release of 20-40 million barrels from floating storage.
Iran's oil production could increase by 500,000-600,000 bpd
and could reach its pre-sanctions level of 4 million bpd within
six to 12 months if there is enough demand, Roknoldin Javadi,
National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) managing director told
Iran's Shargh newspaper.
Most analysts agree that first Iranian oil exports could
enter the global market in early 2016, but estimated additional
volumes vary between 300,000 and 700,000 bpd.
Traders are also watching China, which has seen slowing
growth. China on Wednesday reported second-quarter growth at an
annual rate of 7 percent, steady to the previous quarter.
French bank Natixis said there was a risk of oil prices
falling further if China's economy slows while global oil
production stays close to record highs.
(Additional reporting by Karolin Schaps in London and Henning
Gloystein in Singapore; editing by Christopher Johnson, Susan
Fenton, Alan Crosby and Marguerita Choy)