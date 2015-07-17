* Iran starts moving oil stored offshore to Asia
* Brent down over 10 pct this month, U.S. crude nearly 15
pct
* North Sea Buzzard field restarts
(Updates prices)
By Simon Falush
LONDON, July 17 Brent crude oil steadied on
Friday as investors squared positions after a third week of
losses on expectations of increased exports from Iran adding to
an already heavy supply glut.
International benchmark Brent was up 22 cents at
$57.14 a barrel by 1326 GMT. Front-month U.S. crude futures
were trading at $50.90 per barrel, up 5 cents from their
last settlement.
"With the Iran deal people are aware there is more supply
coming so all impetus for a price correction higher has gone,"
said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro in
Amsterdam.
Iran has started to ship oil to Asia that it had been
storing offshore for months after Tehran and six world powers
reached a landmark nuclear deal on Tuesday, clearing the way for
an easing of international sanctions on Iran.
Trading volumes were well below average, with many traders
in Europe away for the summer break and Singapore closed for a
public holiday.
Brent is almost 3 percent lower for the week and on track
for a third week of declines, which would mark the longest
losing streak since January. It is down more than 10 percent so
far this month.
U.S. crude is also heading for a third weekly decline and is
down 3.6 percent this week. It has lost nearly 15 percent this
month, its biggest such slump since December.
Expectations of around 500,000 barrels per day more oil
coming from Iran by the first half of next year, combined with
rising U.S. shale production and high OPEC exports, have helped
cut oil prices by nearly half from their year-ago level.
Britain's North Sea Buzzard oilfield ramped up after an
outage that started on Wednesday night. The outage slightly
pushed up Brent as oil from the field contributes to the
calculation of the benchmark's price.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
* GRAPHIC-World petroleum oversupply:
link.reuters.com/jaz84w
* FACTBOX-Oil price forecasts:
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
(Editing by Dale Hudson and Susan Thomas)