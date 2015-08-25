* U.S. crude rises 3 pct after Monday tumble, Brent up 1 pct
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Aug 25 Oil rose as much as 3 percent
on Tuesday as oversold conditions brought some buyers back to
the market, but a lingering supply glut and worries about the
slowing economy in top commodities consumer China kept crude
prices near 6-1/2-year lows.
Futures of U.S. crude and Brent, the global oil benchmark,
are both down more than 16 percent on the month. About half of
those losses were incurred in the past two sessions as
plummeting Chinese equities sparked a selloff across global
markets.
Brent settled up 52 cents at $43.21 a barrel, after
hitting $42.23 on Monday, its lowest since March 2009.
"Forty dollars a barrel is not sustainable because only
Middle East and some shallow water players can profit at that
level," Herve Wilczynski of Houston-based A.T. Kearney's Oil &
Gas Practice said, giving a reason for the rebound.
U.S. crude ended the session $1.07 higher at $39.31,
advancing from $37.75, its lowest since February 2009 set in the
previous session.
"We're practically oversold on oil at this moment and we
can't keep going down in a straight line," said Tariq Zahir,
managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow, New
York. "That said, I wouldn't hold my breath on a proper recovery
yet."
U.S. gasoline futures kept a lid on crude's recovery,
tumbling 2 percent to seven-month lows due to the restart of a
key Midwest refinery unit and the approaching end of the summer
driving season.
Expectations of another build in U.S. crude stockpiles last
week amid refinery outages could pressure oil prices again,
traders and analysts said. A Reuters poll forecast stockpiles
rose a million barrels last week, adding to the previous week's
2.6 million-barrel build.
Industry group American Petroleum Institute, however, said
after the markets closed that U.S. crude stocks fell 7.3 million
barrels last week. The market is awaiting official data on
Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Some analysts expect further deterioration in China's growth
and also a U.S. rate hike by the year-end that could add to the
dollar's rally, putting more weight on commodities.
"That puts further cracks into the two main growth pillars
for the world economy of recent years: Chinese demand (including
commodities) and easy money," HSBC's co-head of Asian economics
research Frederic Neumann said.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Barrington in London and Keith
Wallis and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)