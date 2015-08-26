* U.S. crude settles almost 2 pct down, Brent a notch lower
* Crude stockpiles fell 5.5 mln barrels; gasoline rose by
1.7 mln
* Gasoline futures down 3rd day on stock build; off 12 pct
on week
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Aug 26 Oil prices fell almost 2
percent on Wednesday after a huge drawdown in U.S. crude
stockpiles was offset by a larger-than-expected build in
gasoline and distillates, which include diesel.
Crude inventories fell 5.5 million barrels in the week to
Aug. 21, the biggest one-week decline since early June,
according to U.S. government data that countered a Reuters poll
of analysts calling a rise of 1 million barrels.
Gasoline stocks also rose, by 1.7 million barrels versus
forecasts for a 1.3 million-barrel drop, the data from the
Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed. Distillates
climbed by 1.4 million barrels, against expectations for a 1.0
million barrels increase.
"The products builds are overwhelming the constructive crude
draw," said Scott Shelton, commodities specialist at ICAP in
Durham, North Carolina.
U.S. crude's front-month contract settled down 71
cents, or 1.8 percent, at $38.60 a barrel.
The front-month in Brent, the global oil benchmark,
finished down 7 cents at $43.14, after initially trading higher
right after the EIA data.
Gasoline's front-month tumbled for a third straight
session to 7-month lows, settling down 6 percent on the day and
12 percent on the week. Gasoline's crack RB-CL1=R, or premium
that refiners make from turning a barrel of crude into the fuel,
fell to its lowest in six months.
Oil has lost a third of its value since June on high U.S.
production, record crude pumping in the Middle East and concern
about falling demand in Asian economies.
On Monday, both crude oil benchmarks saw their lowest trades
since early 2009, dropping as much as 6 percent in one session
after heavy falls in equity markets.
Some analysts think last week's decline in crude stocks is
an aberration driven by a brief dip in imports. Many are bracing
for a sustained rise in inventories in the coming months as U.S.
refiners shut for seasonal work.
"We had a draw, but the market needs to see weeks of that to
be convinced," said Gene McGillian, senior analyst at Tradition
Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Tariq Zahir, an oil bear at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel
Hollow, New York, concurred.
"We feel today's numbers are not the start of a new trend.
In a few weeks from now, we will look back at this draw as a one
off," Zahir said, citing the end of the peak U.S. summer driving
season amid record production of crude by key OPEC members.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Barrington in London, Meeyoung
Cho in Seoul and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by
David Evans, Andrew Hay and Alan Crosby)