SEOUL Aug 27 Oil prices climbed early on
Thursday on an unexpected fall in U.S. crude inventory last
week, but a stronger dollar dragged.
U.S. crude's front-month contract had risen 59 cents
to $39.19 a barrel by 0115 GMT, after settling down 71 cents, or
1.8 percent, at $38.60 a barrel on Wednesday.
Front-month Brent, the global oil benchmark, gained
64 cents to $43.78 a barrel, having ended down 7 cents at
$43.14.
"The local region is ... shrugging off some of the currency
impact, instead pricing in the draws on inventory and a better
than expected industrial outlook," said Michael McCarthy, chief
market strategist at CMC Markets in Australia.
U.S. crude inventories fell 5.5 million barrels
in the week to Aug. 21, the biggest one-week decline since early
June, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on
Wednesday. That was in line with the industry group the American
Petroleum Institute's late-Tuesday report.
Analysts had expected an increase of 1 million barrels.
In other financial markets, a rebound on Wall Street helped
soothe investors' tattered nerves, while the dollar rallied as
risk aversion eased.
Data released on Wednesday showed U.S. non-defence capital
goods orders excluding aircraft increased 2.2 percent in July,
the biggest rise since June last year and handily beating
expectations.
