* Brent oil jumps in biggest one-day gain since 2008
* Rising more than 10 pct, oil erases over a week of losses
* Global stock markets climb as China shares recover
* Short sellers race for exit after near-record position
NEW YORK, Aug 27 Oil rocketed more than 10
percent higher on Thursday, posting its biggest one-day rally in
over six years as recovering equity markets and news of
diminished crude supplies set off a short-covering scramble by
bearish traders.
Snapping back from a deep two-month slump that knocked U.S.
crude to 6-1/2 year lows below $40 this week, oil climbed as
world stock markets rose on hopes Chinese government measures to
stimulate the economy would pay off, while the dollar
strengthened as risk aversion eased.
The rally was aided by news of a force majeure on Nigerian
oil exports declared by Shell and private data
indicating more drawdowns in crude this week at Cushing,
Oklahoma, traders said. A big upward revision in second quarter
U.S. economic growth helped.
Front month Brent crude for October more than
reversed a week's worth of losses, rising $4.42 to settle at
$47.56 a barrel, marking a 10.25 percent rise. Gains accelerated
toward the close, locking in the biggest one-day jump since late
2008, when prices were bouncing back after the financial crisis.
The contract traded on Monday at a March 2009 low of $42.23.
"Whenever you have a short-covering rally in a bear market
they're always violent. I wouldn't be surprised to see it
continue another day or two," said Tariq Zahir, managing member
at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow, New York. As buying
pressure eases, prices may test new lows, he added.
That proved somewhat true in Thursday's post-settlement
trade, when oil came off its highs, tracking a volatile U.S.
stock market prior to Wall Street's close. Brent briefly gave
back more than $1 from its settlement price before recouping all
of it later.
U.S. crude settled up $3.96, or 10.3 percent, at
$42.56 per barrel, its biggest one-day percent gain since March
2009. It had hit a February 2009 low of $37.75 on Monday.
There were signs that Thursday's rally, while extreme, may
not be long-lasting, traders said. Inter-month spreads, often a
good indicator of physical market conditions, weakened on the
day, while turnover was high but not extreme. Front-month Brent
crude traded just over 315,000 lots, the most since early July
but a quarter less than early February highs.
Even notionally bullish news came with a bearish context.
Shell declared force majeure on Bonny Light crude oil
exports on Thursday following the shutdown of a 180,000 barrel
per day (bpd) pipeline. But the disruption may have a limited
impact on the market with some 10 million barrels of
September-loading Bonny Light still unsold.
SHORTS RUN FOR COVER
Since July, as oil prices embarked on a second steep decline
of more than 30 percent, big funds and speculators nearly
trebled their short positions in U.S. oil futures and options to
more than 160 million barrels, just short of a record 180
million barrels in March, according to regulatory data.
Dealers have been bracing for that to unwind, with some
warning that the scramble to exit those trades could be fierce.
"It's the squeeze on short-sellers that we've been
anticipating after the oil markets saw panic selling and
capitulation trade in the $30 levels," said Chris Jarvis,
analyst at Caprock Risk Management in Frederick, Maryland.
"Couple this with strong continued demand for gasoline and
solid GDP numbers out of the U.S., and China's actions to
reinflate their economy with a very shorted market, the
near-term bounce we have been calling for appears to be working
out."
U.S. nationwide crude oil stocks unexpectedly fell by more
than 5 million barrels last week, and data from industry group
Genscape showed that inventories in Cushing, Oklahoma, declined
by another nearly 400,000 barrels since last Friday.
Even so, most analysts were pessimistic that oil could
maintain its trek higher.
"The trend is strong and down. However, do not be
wrong-footed by a correction higher," PVM Oil Associates
technical analyst Robin Bieber said. "Few markets head forever
in one direction with no respite."
Even the most bullish forecasters are conceding that oil
prices are unlikely to stage a significant rebound soon. On
Wednesday, Standard Chartered slashed its 2016 Brent crude oil
forecast by $20 to $63.
