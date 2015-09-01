* China manufacturing contracts at fastest in 3 years - PMI
* Brent, U.S. crude in sharp retreat after 3-day rally
* API says U.S. crude stocks rose sharply last week
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Sept 1 Oil prices plummeted on
Tuesday, settling 8 percent lower, as weak Chinese data extended
a roller-coaster run that knocked oil to its lowest in 6-1/2
years last week before frenzied short-covering fueled a 25
percent three-session surge.
The past few weeks have been among the most volatile in the
modern oil market's three-decade history, with prices plunging
early last week as worries about China's economic strength sent
shivers through risk markets, only to bounce back fiercely as
bearish traders rushed to cash in short positions.
Traders took flight on Tuesday after seeing China's official
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) drop to 49.7 in August and U.S.
manufacturing sector growth slow to its weakest pace in more
than two years, reinforcing fears of slowing global growth and
weaker fuel demand.
"It was primarily the China fear factor," Carsten Fritsch at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.
Some also wondered if the 25 percent three-day surge through
Monday, the biggest since Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in 1990, was
overdone given a persistent global supply glut.
And an OPEC magazine commentary that some traders
interpreted on Monday as signaling a possible subtle policy
shift was nothing of the sort, OPEC insiders said.
Brent October crude fell $4.59, or 8.48 percent, to
settle at $49.56 a barrel, then fell below $49 in
post-settlement trade as U.S. equities deepened the day's losses
to more than 3 percent.
American Petroleum Institute (API) data showing U.S. crude
inventories soared 7.6 million barrels last week also pressured
prices post-settlement.
Crude oil stocks were expected to have been unchanged last
week, a Reuters survey of analysts said.
U.S. crude fell $3.79, or 7.7 percent, to settle at
$45.41 following an 8.8 percent gain on Monday. U.S. crude fell
as low as $44.15 after the API report.
The CBOE's crude oil volatility index surged more
than 10 percent intraday Tuesday, nearing its highest since 2011
as oil traders scrambled to scoop up near record volumes of
options.
Monday's rally was fueled in part by Energy Information
Administration (EIA) revised data showing U.S. oil output peaked
at just above 9.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in April before
falling by more than 300,000 bpd over the following two months.
"Even with the EIA revision, we're still producing over 9
million barrels per day, so I'm not convinced we've seen the
fundamental shift to justify the rally," said Gene McGillian,
senior analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
