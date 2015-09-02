* Wall Street rally lifts oil off lows
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Oil prices ended nearly 2
percent higher on Wednesday in volatile trade as rallying
equities on Wall Street pulled crude up from lows after futures
sank on concerns about global oversupply.
U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent in afternoon trading as
technology stocks led a rebound from Tuesday's steep losses and
as China's move to again support its financial markets eased
investor concerns.
"Looks like risk-on trade with a rising tide lifting all
boats," John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York,
said.
Oil continued its recent turbulent trajectory on Wednesday
following Tuesday's 8 percent slide that ended a 25 percent
three-session surge of frenzied short-covering after a drop to
6-1/2-year lows early last week.
Brent October crude rose 94 cents to settle at
$50.50 a barrel, having recovered from a $47.74 low. It reached
$51 post-settlement.
U.S. October crude rose 84 cents to settle at $46.25,
after falling to $43.21 and reaching $46.77.
Also providing lift was a rally in Canadian synthetic crude
prices. It traded at a premium to U.S. futures on expectations
of a prolonged outage at the Syncrude oil sands project in
northern Alberta, trading sources said.
Crude sank earlier in the session after Energy Information
Administration (EIA) data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose 4.7
million barrels to 455.4 million barrels last week after
analysts in a Reuters poll had expected stocks to be unchanged.
"While there is some seasonality to crude beginning to build
at this time of the year, a four-plus-million-barrel build is
bearish and larger than normal," said Scott Shelton, commodities
specialist with ICAP in Durham, North Carolina.
Crude initially extended losses on news that Shell
lifted force majeure on Nigerian Bonny Light exports.
Also adding pressure was news that U.S. President Barack
Obama has the backing of enough Senate votes to sustain a veto
of any congressional resolution blocking Iran's agreement on its
nuclear program with world powers.
Implementing the agreement will allow a sharp increase
Iran's oil exports now curbed by sanctions.
Crude oil also received support from strong U.S. RBOB
gasoline futures ahead of the U.S. Labor Day holiday and
by news that a reformer unit at Philadelphia Energy Solutions'
Philadelphia refinery complex was shut on Tuesday due
to small fire, although it was being restarted on Wednesday.
EIA data showed gasoline inventories fell 271,000 barrels,
less than the 1.3 million-barrel slide expected by analysts.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Barrington in London and Keith
