* U.S. crude settles up over 4 pct, Brent rises 3 pct
* Brent premium to U.S. crude falls to below $2/bbl
* Genscape data shows almost 810,000-barrel Cushing draw
* U.S. crude output to fall 255,000 bpd between Q2-Q4
-Goldman
* $1.5 tln of oil projects uneconomic at $50/bbl -Woodmac
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Oil prices rallied on Monday,
with U.S crude surging more than 4 percent on signs of
declining stockpiles, less drilling that could reduce future
output and a jump in gasoline futures that boosted the overall
petroleum complex.
Global oil benchmark Brent gained 3 percent. Its premium
over U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed to below the key
psychological mark of $2 a barrel as U.S. crude's fundamentals
improved relative to Brent.
Market intelligence firm Genscape estimated a draw of nearly
810,000 barrels in the week ending Sept. 15 from storage tanks
at Cushing, Oklahoma, the main delivery point for U.S. crude
futures, traders who have seen the data said.
Cushing stocks fell nearly 2 million barrels in the week to
Sept. 11, the biggest draw since February 2014, U.S. government
data showed.
A Reuters poll on Monday forecast that U.S. crude
inventories as a whole fell by 2.1 million barrels last week.
Crude traders also focused on the soon-to-expire front-month
contract in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which serves as
the U.S. benchmark. WTI's October contract will go off
the NYMEX board after Tuesday's settlement, and November
will move up as the front-month.
Gasoline futures, meanwhile, rose more than 3 percent
after a fire reported on Saturday at an unit of Husky Energy's
155,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Lima, Ohio.
The premium for refining gasoline from crude, known as the
gasoline crack CLc1-RBc1, reached its highest in nearly two
weeks, rising a combined 14 percent over two sessions.
"We're seeing some crackspread action as we move towards WTI
expiration and it's all contributing to the bump higher," said
Donald Morton, energy trader for Herbert J. Sims & Co, an
investment banking house based in Fairfield, Connecticut.
U.S. crude's front-month settled up $2, or 4.5
percent, at $46.68 a barrel.
The front-month in Brent finished up $1.45, or 3.1
percent, at $48.92.
U.S. drillers have cut the number of oil rigs in operation
for three straight weeks.
Oil-rig reductions suggest a decline of more than 250,000
bpd in U.S. crude production between the second and fourth
quarters of this year, Goldman Sachs said in a report.
Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie estimated that $1.5
trillion of "uncommitted spending on new conventional projects
and North American unconventional oil" was uneconomic at even
$50 a barrel.
