By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Sept 22 Brent settled up on Tuesday, while U.S. crude finished down 2 percent but off its lows after a partial pipeline outage and bets of positive U.S. inventory data helped oil offset skittish sentiment in financial markets.

Oil saw more support in post-settlement trade after industry group the American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. crude inventories fell 3.7 million barrels last week. Stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for U.S. crude futures alone fell almost 500,000 barrels, it added.

A Reuters poll projected that U.S. crude stocks fell by just around 500,000 barrels last week. Official inventory data from the U.S. government is due on Wednesday.

Brent's front-month contract, November, settled up 16 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $49.08 a barrel.

U.S. crude's October contract settled down 85 cents, or 1.8 percent, at $45.83 before expiring as the front month.

Oil fell sharply in early trade, but rebounded after Colonial Pipeline indicated that a possible leak caused it to shut part of its operation, including a line with capacity to carry 850,000 barrels of gasoline and distillates from North Carolina to its New Jersey hub.

"Products futures were up on the Colonial Pipeline news and Brent crude responded and turned higher probably because the Colonial news might mean more product needed from Europe," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

API's report boosted sentiment further, with analysts expecting oil to rally before Wednesday's inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

"If the EIA data is in the same ballpark as the API, we would expect the market to view this as bullish. It's another data point that will show U.S. production declines are beginning to bite," said Chris Jarvis, analyst at Caprock Risk Management in Frederick, Maryland.

But some analysts were pessimistic that oil prices have found a floor.

In recent weeks, crude markets have swung as much as 8 percent daily on mixed supply-demand readings. U.S. crude, which hit a 6-1/2-year low of $37.75 on Aug. 24 and a near one-month high of $49.33 a week later, is back at around $45.

"The three-day price spike of almost $10 a barrel seen toward the end of August could easily be negated by an equivalent-sized three-day price plunge next month," said Jim Ritterbusch at oil markets advisory Ritterbusch & Associates in North Wabash, Chicago. (Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)