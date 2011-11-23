(Refiles to fix transmission error)

* Weak U.S., Chinese, European data pressure markets

* Euro zone debt worries haunt investors, U.S. dollar gains

* EIA crude stocks off 6.22 mln bbls vs 500,000 bbls rise forecast

By Simon Falush and Zaida Espana

LONDON, Nov 23 Oil fell on Wednesday as weak economic data from across the world offset a larger-than-expected fall in U.S. weekly stockpiles, with a weak German bond sale underscoring the difficulties faced by the euro zone.

U.S. crude oil inventories posted an unexpected slump last week while gasoline stocks rose far more than forecast, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Crude oil stocks for the week ending Nov. 18 fell 6.22 million barrels, compared with a forecast for a 500,000 barrel rise, the EIA report showed.

ICE Brent futures fell $1.70 to $107.33 a barrel by 1601 GMT, up from an intraday low of $106.90. U.S. crude was down $1.94 to $96.07 a barrel, having fallen to $95.35 earlier.

"The large crude oil drawdown and low level of imports gives the report a supportive tone, but the gasoline inventory build and the continuing trend of lackluster demand trumps the crude data," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

But the bleak outlook in the euro zone region and worries about Chinese growth offset the supportive U.S. stocks data, compounded by fears the debt crisis was beginning to threaten even Berlin after a "disastrous" sale of German benchmark bonds on Wednesday.

Prices were also pressured as the dollar reached its highest in six weeks against a basket of currencies. Oil is priced in dollars and tends to weaken when the dollar strengthens as it becomes less affordable to holders of other currencies.

Chinese data also weighed on prices as factories suffered their weakest activity in 32 months in November while data showed growth in the U.S. economy in the third quarter was slower than expected.

"China is the main source of growth for oil demand, and that seems to be relatively weak, and other economic news is poor, and with the problems in the euro zone, it points to weakness for oil," said Christophe Barret, analyst at Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.

U.S. data out on Wednesday also added to the gloomy picture. Jobless claims came in slightly higher than expected, while U.S. consumer spending barely rose in October.

The situation in Europe was just as grim. Euro zone industrial new orders slumped in September from August, EU statistics showed. It was their deepest fall since December 2008 and far worse than economists had forecast.

FORECASTS COME DOWN

J.P. Morgan reduced its forecasts for Brent and U.S. crude for 2012 on rising supply, and as policy failures in the United States and Europe as well as signs of weaker growth in China had darkened the outlook for commodities in the next six months.

"The headwind of economic and financial market risks is turning into a gale at the same time that Libyan production is ramping up," J.P. Morgan analysts led by Lawrence Eagles said in a note.

The next significant support for Brent crude is the 200 day moving average at around $105.82, and below that $102.25, the head of trading at a brokerage in London said. (Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Alison Birrane)