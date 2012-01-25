* US weekly crude stocks rise 3.56 mln barrels -EIA
* Distillate, gasoline stockpiles fall
* Coming Up: U.S. Fed rate decision Dec; 1730 GMT
(Updates prices, adds comment, adds EIA stocks data)
By Jessica Donati and Yeganeh Torbati
LONDON, Jan 25 Brent crude was little
changed around $110 per barrel on Wednesday after mixed U.S.
government data on inventories showed rising crude levels but a
greater-than-expected draw in product levels and ahead of a
statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Front-month Brent crude was down 15 cents to $109.88
a barrel at 1700 GMT after dropping as low as $108.91 earlier in
the day. U.S. crude was down 15 cents at $98.80, having
touched an intraday low of $97.53.
U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed crude
stocks rose 3.56 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 20 ,
while refined products showed greater-than-expected falls.
Distillate stockpiles fell 2.46 million barrels, versus
expectations that levels would remain unchanged; while gasoline
fell by 390,000 barrels, versus forecasts for a 1.9 million
barrel rise.
"That was a mixed report. Bearish for crude, but not as
bearish as the API data, and supportive of products," said Jason
Schenker, president of Prestige Economics in Austin, Tex. "Crude
oil could actually bounce a bit since the APIs were much more
price bearish."
Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday
had showed a steeper build in U.S. stocks by 7.3 million
barrels.
The failure of debt talks in Greece to reach a deal loomed
large across markets after finance ministers rejected a proposal
by bondholders.
"Greek default worries are still hanging over the market,"
said Tom Bentz, director at BNP Paribas Prime Brokerage Inc in
New York. "The (New York) floor opening provided a little more
momentum."
Oil investors are also awaiting results of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day policy meeting, the first of 2012, later in
the day.
The Fed, which will start a practice of announcing
policymakers' interest-rate projections, will probably signal
that interest rates will be held near zero into 2014, according
to a Reuters poll.
On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund said Europe's
debt crisis could tip the world economy into recession and a
bigger firewall was urgently needed to keep the damage from
spreading.
Losses were limited by persistent worries about Iran after
its politicians reiterated threats to close the Strait of Hormuz
if the West succeeds in preventing its oil exports, a vital
source of revenue to Tehran.
"The issues revolving around Iran are probably going to keep
things reasonably stable in the near future" said Tony Machacek,
an energy broker at Bache Commodities.
(Additional reporting by Zaida Espana, Robert Gibbons and
Manash Goswami, editing by Jane Baird)