LONDON, Jan 27 Brent crude held above $111
on Friday as comments from Iran that it might stop exports to
the European Union intensified worries about security of supply,
but weaker than forecast economic data from the United States
capped gains.
Brent crude rose 85 cents to $111.64 a barrel by
1445 GMT. It was up around 1.4 percent so far this week, after
two weeks of losses. U.S. crude fell 59 cents to $100.29.
A law to be debated in Iran's parliament on Sunday may halt
oil exports to the European Union as early as next week, foiling
an EU plan to phase in an oil embargo gradually to help its
struggling economies adapt, lawmakers said on Friday.
If Iran stops crude exports to the EU earlier than July when
an EU ban on Iranian crude takes effect, it could cause problems
for some countries which are heavily dependent on the oil.
Royal Dutch Shell will implement the terms of a
European Union embargo on Iranian crude but will need some time
to study details of the sanctions which are likely to push oil
prices higher, Chief Executive Peter Voser said on Friday.
The premium from geopolitical risk was offset by data that
was not as positive as the market had anticipated.
The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in 1-1/2 years in
the fourth quarter at 2.8 percent, but this was under the 3.0
percent that had been forecast, prompting investors to trim bets
in demand sensitive assets.
Oil came off the day's peak, but was relatively resilient.
"Oil's come off with the data, but it's not collapsing
because Iran is making noises that it might vote to cancel
contracts with Europe," said Rob Montefusco, broker at Sucden
Financial.
EUROPE WORRIES
Along with the disappointing U.S. data, worries about
prospects for the euro zone due to ongoing uncertainty about the
debt situation also kept oil's gains in check.
Portuguese five and 10-year government bond yields were set
to remain under pressure after hitting euro-era highs on
Thursday as fears grew that the country may follow Greece in
requiring another bailout or seeking to restructure its debt.
Athens is locked in tough negotiations with its private
creditors on a restructuring it needs quickly to avert a
disorderly default when a major bond redemption falls due in
March.
Greece's bondholders are demanding the European Central Bank
contributes to a deal to put the country's messy finances back
on track.
