* Iran's big oil buyers cut back
* Europe seals new Greek bailout
(Updates prices)
LONDON Feb 21 Oil held close to $120 a
barrel on Tuesday as Iran's top customers in Asia moved to cut
back on supplies due to tighter sanctions by the West.
Cuts in Asia are in addition to voluntary cutbacks by Iran's
clients in Europe ahead of a July 1 European Union ban on
Tehran's oil. As a result, Iran could be forced
to re-route up to 500,000 barrels per day from March, trading
sources say.
Benchmark Brent was up 18 cents to $120.23 by 1451
GMT. U.S. crude was at $104.50, up $1.26, after touching
$105.44 on Monday, its highest since May 5.
The loss of some global supply, a recovering U.S. economy
and China's easing policy to support growth have lifted oil and
stoked investor appetite for riskier assets.
And oil's rally is unlikely to lose steam as Western
sanctions bite into supply from Iran, OPEC's second-largest
producer.
Lifters of Iran's crude in Asia plan to cut imports as
tighter U.S. sanctions make it difficult for them to keep doing
business with the Islamic Republic. Top buyers China, India and
Japan are lining up cuts of at least 10 percent in Iranian crude
imports.
On Sunday, Iran announced a retaliatory halt in oil sales to
French and British companies, a largely symbolic step as exports
to the two countries were already greatly reduced.
"Sabre-rattling on the part of Iran is continuing to lend
support to the price ... which 'punishes' all EU countries for
their boycott decision," said Carsten Fritsch of Commerzbank.
The euro oil price is just below its mid-2008 record high, he
said.
Iran kept up the pressure on Tuesday, saying it might stop
exporting to European countries that have not clarified their
position on oil imports.
(Reporting by Peg Mackey; additional reporting by Florence Tan
in Singapore; Editing by Alison Birrane and Keiron Henderson)