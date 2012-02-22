(Repeats to fix technical problem)
* Brent oil hits $123, at highest since last May
* Asia, Europe cut back on Iranian crude imports
* Europe, China PMIs shrink, stoke growth fears
* Coming up: API U.S. oil data due at 2130 GMT
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Brent crude oil firmed
near nine-month highs on Wednesday as supportive Iran-related
tensions and supply worries outmatched pressure from weak
economic data in Europe and China, which cast doubt on future
global growth.
U.S. crude futures turned positive in late trade, rising as
high as $106.72, a fresh nine-month high.
In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery rose
for a third day and was up $1.22 at $122.88 a barrel, by 2:30
p.m. EST (1930 GMT). The contract was up during most of the U.S.
session then accelerated to $123.23, the highest since the
$125.02 intraday peak on May 3 last year.
U.S. April crude rose 4 cents to $106.29 for a fifth
day of gains.
Brent crude's premium against U.S. crude bounced back to
around $16.70, after closing at $15.41 on Tuesday. CL-LCO1=R
Brent's total trading volume was down 2 percent from its
30-day average, according to Reuters data. U.S. dealings were
down almost 36 percent from its 250-day average.
Both Brent and U.S. crude were showing signs of being
overbought. U.S. crude futures tipped 71 on the 14-day relative
strength index and Brent crude neared 78, well over the 70 level
that is usually seen as an indication of a commodity poised for
a correction lower.
IRAN IN FOCUS
The U.N. nuclear watchdog ended its latest mission to Iran
after talks on Tehran's suspected secret atomic weapons research
failed, a setback likely to increase the risk of confrontation
with the West.
Russia warned Israel not to attack Iran over its nuclear
program, saying on Wednesday that military action would have
catastrophic consequences.
"We've got a tug of war here between Iran tensions and
slowing global economic growth," said Mark Waggoner, president
of Excel Futures in Bend, Oregon.
As tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran's disputed
nuclear program have escalated, Asian and Europe buyers of
Iranian crude are cutting purchases as tightening U.S. sanctions
make it difficult to deal with Iran.
The European Union has imposed a ban on Iranian crude, to
take effect on July 1 to allow member nations to look for
alternative sources.
EUROPE, CHINA DATA DISAPPOINTS
The euro zone's service sector shrank unexpectedly this
month, reviving fears that the region's economy risks sinking
into recession, the Markit Eurozone Services Purchasing
Managers' Index showed.
China's manufacturing sector contracted in February for a
fourth straight month as new export orders dropped sharply due
to the euro zone debt crisis, dampening the economic growth
outlook in the world's second-largest oil user.
Commodities had rallied at the start of the week after
Beijing cranked up credit on Saturday by lowering the amount of
cash banksmush hold in reserves.
U.S. INVENTORIES
Oil investors will focus next on U.S. inventory reports, the
first of which will come from the industry group American
Petroleum Institute at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT).
A Reuters poll ahead of the report forecast that U.S. crude
stockpiles fell 400,000 barrels last week. The poll also showed
forecasts for a 1.1-million barrel decline in distillate stocks
and a 300,000-barrel rise in gasoline supplies.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its
report on Thursday at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT). Both inventory
reports are delayed a day due to Monday's President Day holiday.
(Additional reporting by Simon Falush in London, Florence Tan
in Singapore; Editing by Alden Bentley, Bob Burgdorfer and Lisa
Shumaker)