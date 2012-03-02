* Saudi denies pipeline fire, oil prices pull back
* Dollar strengthens, pressures dollar-denominated oil
* Coming up: Obama, Netanyahu to meet in Washington Monday
(Updates trading volume, adds CFTC data paragraph 12)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, March 2 Oil prices fell 2
percent on Friday after Saudi Arabia eased investor concerns
about a reported pipeline explosion that had pushed Brent to the
highest level since 2008.
Both Brent and U.S. crude retreated and ended with weekly
losses after Brent futures jumped above $128 a barrel to levels
last seen in July 2008 in post-settlement trade on Thursday,
reacting to an Iranian media report of a pipeline fire in Saudi
Arabia.
The surge in prices Thursday was short-lived and Saudi
Arabia said on Friday that there had been no attack in the
kingdom.
"There were no acts of sabotage in the kingdom yesterday,"
Interior Ministry spokesman Mansour al-Turki told Reuters. He
did not elaborate.
Brent April crude fell $2.55 to settle at $123.65 a
barrel, having traded as low as $123.12, testing below its
10-day moving average of $123.22.
Brent fell 2 percent for the week after five straight weekly
gains.
U.S. April crude fell $2.14 to settle at $106.70 a
barrel, dropping as low as $105.80 and pushing below the 10-day
moving average of $107.04 after reaching $110.55 during the
previous day's surge.
For the week, U.S. crude fell 2.8 percent, snapping a string
of three higher weekly finishes.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed, ending
at $16.95 a barrel based on settlements.
Total Brent crude trading volume edged 2 percent
above the 30-day average and U.S. turnover was 12
percent under its 30-day average with about an hour
of post-settlement trading remaining.
Speculators raised their net long position in U.S.
crude oil futures and options in the week to Feb. 28, data from
the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.
"Although the oil complex is responding to some softening in
the euro and the equities ... the main source of selling has
been a disgorgement of risk premium following yesterday's
frenzied price advance (on) reports of Saudi pipeline
explosions," Jim Ritterbusch, president at Ritterbusch &
Associates, said in a research note.
The dollar index strengthened as the euro slipped
a third consecutive day against the U.S. currency,
adding pressure on oil and dollar-denominated copper.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, made up
of 19 commodities, fell nearly one percent.
The fear premium associated with tensions over Iran's
nuclear program and a possible military response by Israel has
kept oil prices elevated, along with production losses from
South Sudan, Yemen, Syria and the North Sea.
Positive manufacturing data out of China, signs of improved
economic growth in the United States and a liquidity infusion by
the European Central Bank lent support to oil this week.
IRAN STRUGGLING TO SELL CRUDE
Iran, OPEC's second biggest producer, has struggled to sell
its crude in the face of tightening U.S. sanctions and a
European Union embargo that kicks in on July 1.
Iranians voted on Friday in a parliamentary election likely
to reinforce Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's power over
rival hardliners led by President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
U.S. President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu are set to meet Monday in Washington as
U.S.-led international sanctions begin to take a toll on Iran.
Netanyahu on Friday dismissed the idea of renewed international
negotiations with Iran.
Some Japanese refiners are set to demand a force majeure
clause when they start negotiations for term contracts to avoid
difficulties if they are unable to pay Iran or lift Iranian oil
due to lack of insurance cover for tankers under European Union
sanctions, industry sources said.
India's largest shipping company was forced to cancel an
Iranian crude oil shipment last month because its European
insurers refused to provide coverage for the vessel, industry
sources said.
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Zaida Espana
in London and Francis Kan in Singapore; Editing by David
Gregorio and Lisa Shumaker)